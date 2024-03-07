The Sinking City 2 Is Officially Underway

Update:

Here are what some players had to say about the recent trailer.

Looks interesting! I love first game nikita-samsonov – YouTube Comment

On my wish list for sure! rayj5059 – YouTube Comment

I was waiting for this. I’m so happy to finally see it. Zeitmass – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Frogwares delivered The Sinking City back in 2019, and while that game had its share of fiasco post-launch thanks to a distributor dispute, it has since returned to the storefronts. The developers have managed to become the sole publisher and could chart out the franchise’s future. Today, we’re getting word that The Sinking City 2 is in the works from Frogwares, and we should see it come out sometime in 2025.

The announcement came during today’s Xbox Partner Preview event. This stream allowed thirty minutes for various developers to showcase some of their upcoming projects. During this came the reveal of The Sinking City 2, which had an accompanying Xbox Wire blog post. Unfortunately, not too many details were shared, but we have some insight into what the developers are changing.

For instance, much like how Remedy Entertainment did with Alan Wake’s sequel, The Sinking City 2 seeks to lean more into the horror genre. If you recall, The Sinking City was dominantly a detective adventure game with some horror elements sprinkled throughout. This time around, The Sinking City 2 is looking to focus on horror and combat entirely.

Once again, we’re thrown into a mid-1920s American city dealing with an unusual flood and supernatural creatures. However, we won’t be stepping back into the role of Charles Reed. Frogwares is letting the first protagonist rest up as this sequel will have a new character, but they are not quite ready to unveil any specifics about this individual just yet.

We do know that the detective work won’t completely vanish from the game. While combat and horror are at the forefront, it’s noted in the Xbox Wire post that players can investigate areas to pick up clues. This will help offer a clear pathway for players in the future or highlight some weaknesses an enemy might have. So, it looks like you will have the ability to progress through the game regardless if you take the time to look around or just press forward with the game.

Again details are scarce right now but we should see more of this game later on within the year. Development to this game actually kicked off a couple of years ago but due to the office being in Ukraine, production was halted because of the war. However, production has since started back up and we should see the title come out sometime in 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.