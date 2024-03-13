Nintendo Will Be Using A New Hardware For Games

It isn’t no surprise that Nintendo has been using some older version hardwares to develop and run their games, this is what causes this to be behind times when it comes to their competitors like PlayStation and Xbox. With the possible Nintendo Switch 2 releasing in 2025, many are wondering what Nintendo is doing to help their console be able to withstand what the newer generation consoles are able to.

The next Nintendo Switch – or new Nintendo console – is supposed to be backwards compatible with the Nintendo Switch we all know and love today, meaning we can upgrade our console and play the older games on it. Something that has been going around on social media and the internet is that Nintendo might be using Nividia hardware, and it will include DLSS.

DLSS is AI technology and it has been said that this software will probably find its way into a lot of video games in the future but it is rumored that Nintendo might be using it to develop Switch 2 games. This comes from a tweet from Moore’s Law is Dead. “I did hear they expect it to be used in most games.”

For now, nothing has officially been stated to where we can know for sure what the future holds for the Nintendo Switch 2 or how its games will be developed, but these leaks are worth noting for future reference. The only thing we know is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will definitely have to be more powerful than the Nintendo console we have now.