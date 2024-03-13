Call of Duty Update Has Improved Spawns and Weapons Patch Notes

Call of Duty has officially received a new update as of March 13 which not only has improved spawning locations but also done some improvements on weapons. This update is officially out for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and players can jump into the game now to see all of what’s new in the game.

The developers did some rebalancing to weapon such as Longbow and Haymaker. There was also improvements made to Zombies. Continue reading below to see some of the highlights from today’s Patch Notes.

MAPS

Skidrow In Hardpoint, additional spawn points were added to decrease the probability of an unfavorable flip.



MODES

Private Match Increased maximum player and bot count from 12 to 24.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

Holger 556 Ascent Lord Stock Revised Attachment description to better reflect its true statistics. This heavy stock provides better accuracy and recoil control.

FR 5.56 FR Sprinter & Recon Stock Pad Stocks Replaced Sprint Speed with Tactical Sprint Speed in the list of Pros to align with the true statistics.



» Submachine Guns «

Rival-9 Trebuchet Brake Muzzle Replaced duplicate JAK BFB with the correct name and description. This heavily vented brake is designed to mitigate vertical recoil and is especially effective on burst weapons.



» Shotguns «

Haymaker JAK Maglift Kit Increased minimum hipfire spread from 3.5deg/s to 4.9deg/s (+40%). Increased maximum hipfire spread from 4.4deg/s to 6.2deg/s (+41%). Increased tactical stance spread from 3deg/s to 4.2deg/s (+40%).



» Sniper Rifles «

Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Removed 30% hipfire spread benefit. Increased aim down sight time from 390ms to 470ms (+21%).



ZOMBIES

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that prevented Elder Sigils from dropping in the New Season 2 Dark Aether Rift if players had not completed the Season 1 Dark Aether Rift.

Addressed an issue that would knock back Containment Levels by one Tier when exfiling from Dark Aether Rifts.

Addressed an issue that prevented Containment Levels from knocking back one Tier if a player left a match.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.