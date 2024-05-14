The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets PS Plus Premium Trial

Despite certain franchises’ popularity within the gaming space, there are plenty of people who haven’t played key titles due to not having a true understanding of what the game is like or wondering whether the games are for them. That’s where game trials come into play, as they can truly help showcase what a game is like in small amounts. You try them out for free, and then you get to see whether you like it or not. When PS Plus Premium was announced, they revealed that there would be game trials to enjoy, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has been added to that list of trials.

This was confirmed on Twitter, and thus, you’ll be able to download the game’s trial if you are a PS Plus Premium member. You’ll only get the games’ first two hours, but that should be enough for you to understand what’s going to happen and the dark journey you’re about to go on.

A new PlayStation Plus Game Trial emerges: https://t.co/EKyEXONBrH



The Last of Us Part II's opening hours await pic.twitter.com/EhYUiajFhd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2024

For those who don’t know the story of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, we’ll keep it light on spoilers for you. However, we will say that it picks up a while after the events of the first game, where Joel and Ellie have returned to Jackson to try and live out their days in peace. However, due to Joel’s actions at the end of the first game, Ellie becomes distant, and things only get darker when a tragedy forces Ellie on a path of revenge.

Naughty Dog put a lot of time and effort into the game to make it as good as it could be given the long gap between the two title’s releases. Many felt that the game was “too dark and violent,” while others called it yet another masterpiece by the developer. The remastered version comes with improved graphics, a new game mode, and more.

Furthermore, the sequel title is getting adapted right now for HBO. The first season based on the franchise was a huge hit. It was not only one of HBO’s biggest premieres in 2023, but it also got Emmy nominations, Golden Globe Awards, and more. It’s by and large one of the most successful video game adaptations ever, and Season 2 is likely to ramp things up.

That being said, the team behind the show admits that they won’t adapt the whole second game into one season, so they’re splitting it up to ensure the story is properly told.