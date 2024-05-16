Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Gets Paper-Themed Video To Celebrate Upcoming Release

We’ve got some good news for Nintendo fans! Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door is only a week away from being released on the Nintendo Switch! This remaster/remake is going to contain everything you love from the original game, mixed in with some quality-of-life features that will help make playing it even better. Needless to say, people are excited about this, and that includes Nintendo. They’ve been dropping all sorts of posts about the video game recently, and now, they have made a custom video to highlight the paper-folding powers of Mario! It’s as they say, in this game, Mario is anything but flat.

While it may seem like a basic video, it highlights one of the title’s key gameplay mechanics. Throughout the game, Mario will unlock special “chests” that will allow him to fold his body in various ways. He can change his orientation; he can roll up into a barrel shape, transform into a paper airplane or a ship, and so on. These abilities will come in handy as you attempt to traverse the world and discover the many secrets that are inside it! So take a look at the video below and be prepared to wield these powers for good! Oh, and for fun!

Any way you fold it, the adventure of this 2-dimensional hero is going to be anything but flat. 👍#PaperMarioTheThousandYearDoor is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 5/23! pic.twitter.com/JMWOfHLopG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 16, 2024

While it’s true that the game is going to be fun to play, especially with updated graphics and features for the Nintendo Switch, there is another element of this remaster/remake to consider.

Without a doubt, the biggest thing that fans want from Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door is proof. Specifically, gamers want to prove that THIS is what they want from the franchise, and so if there’s a next game, they want it to embody what this game did back in 2004. Nintendo got the idea in their heads, both from Shigeru Miyamoto and others who worked on the franchise, that fans didn’t want the “same thing repeatedly,” which led to the subsequent titles not being RPGs in the pure sense. While the variety was praised at times, fans repeatedly called out for a return to form.

As such, if this remaster remake goes well and sells many millions on the Nintendo Switch, it could be the nudge that The Big N needs to get to make another title in the vein of the Gamecube classic. There’s honestly no reason NOT to do this, as the franchise has floundered in the last few generations because of these departures. We’ll just have to wait and see the sales figures and if Nintendo takes the hint.