Lies of P DLC Confirmed In New Job Openings

Round 8 has a lot of material to work with for DLC as well.

Neowiz has revealed in their job openings that they are working on DLC for Lies of P.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the company actually has openings for job titles “DLC Content Planner”, “DLC Scenario Planner”, and “DLC Quest Planner.” Of course, those jobs also indicate that they are making DLC for Lies of P in the description.

Lies of P released last September 18, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows and MacOS on Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The first global release from Round 8 Studios did very well critically, with an 80 PlayStation 5 MetaCritic and an 82 OpenCritic.

While Round 8 and NeoWiz have not shared sales numbers, Lies of P’s reach was definitely optimized when it came out a day earlier than release date on Game Pass. That meant Game Pass subscribers could download, stream, and/or play the game on PC or Xbox, ahead of everyone else.

Lies of P is a dark reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s children’s story The Adventures of Pinocchio. You play as the eponymous Pinocchio, but you are a different kind of puppet than what was seen in the novel.

The way the game played out opened up many opportunities for a sequel. To discuss this in detail, we will go into spoilers below.

Pinocchio’s adventure ends with him learning many twists and turns that deviate from the original tale. For example, his father Gepetto turns out to be manipulative and two faced. Pinocchio’s choices can lead to three endings, all of which bring up possible alternate futures.

If he gives his heart to Gepetto, Pinocchio dies and Gepetto uses it to bring back his real son, Carlo. Gepetto then slaughters the other people in Hotel Krat and schemes to turn all of Krat’s people to puppets.

If he doesn’t give the heart to Gepetto, he fights the Nameless Puppet, and this fight ends with both Gepetto and the Nameless Puppet dying.

If Pinocchio lies before refusing to give his heart, Gepetto will willingly sacrifice himself. Pinocchio then uses the opportunity to give his life to Sophia.

Each of these endings open up different possibilities for DLC. Round 8 could even make separate non canon DLC based on them, but there’s more.

The ending of the game introduces two characters: the historical figure, Paracelsus, and Dorothy Gale from the Wizard of Oz. These certainly hint at potential material for sequels, but that doesn’t mean Round 8 can’t use them in sequels to come much sooner.

With that, fans who enjoyed their trip around the world of Krat could be looking forward to more in the future.