Industry Insider Makes New Claims For Bloodborne & God of War

There are never any shortages of rumors, speculation, and supposed leaks in the video game industry. It’s tough to sift through what to put much weight on, but one leaker recently made a credible announcement. Today, we’re hearing more claims, this time on both Bloodborne and the God of War franchise.

Silknigth on X recently claimed that there will be a Ghost of Tsushima PC port announcement today. That post came last month and was later brought up yesterday. Today, we have the official announcement that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is coming to the PC. So, more attention is being paid to this X user.

Now, we have new claims that might have some fans excited. For instance, a question was asked if Silknigth knew any information about whether God of War would receive a remake or even a remastered edition. According to the insider, there are more projects related to God of War in the works. These games even stem beyond the Santa Monica Studios.

However, there is more than one project related to God of War, even outside of Santa Monica Studios. — Silknigth (@Silknigth) March 5, 2024

Furthermore, there was a request asking if anything could be shared regarding the Bloodborne game. Silknigth noted that more than just a simple remaster is coming, but it will take time. Again, these are just claims from an insider who recently announced Ghost of Tsushima ahead of time.

Certainly, the game will receive more than just a simple remaster, but it will take time. — Silknigth (@Silknigth) March 5, 2024

We’ll have to wait and see if anything is officially announced regarding either of these franchises. We know that FromSoftware is aware of the fandom surrounding Bloodborne, and God of War has always been a heavy-hitting seller for PlayStation. Of course, you’ll want to take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t caught the news of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut coming to PC, we have a report right here. We’re getting the full game experience along with the expansion and multiplayer game mode. Furthermore, players will have a slew of settings options to tweak the graphics for better performance. Additionally, we know there will be support for ultrawide and triple monitor setups. The game will be arriving for PC players on May 16, 2024.