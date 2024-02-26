Persona 3 Reload Achievement Teases “The Answer” DLC

Gamers are still rightfully praising Atlus for releasing Persona 3 Reload earlier in the month. The remake was a true “labor of love,” and it showed. Not only were the graphics overhauled, but new gameplay elements were added, other quality-of-life improvements were interlaced with the previous version to make it stand out from the crowd, and they even brought in a new voice-acting crew to give the game a new sound. However, one thing that fans didn’t appreciate was that the expansion of the story, via “The Answer” content, wasn’t included in the main game. That led to rumors about whether Atlus was planning to do DLC based on it.

At first, there were rumors about such a thing, but it was never confirmed. However, as one gamer posted on Twitter, it seems that Atlus is well aware of what fans wanted, and they teased it within the title. Specifically, if you go through the game in “Merciless” mode and complete everything, you’ll get a special item known as the “Blue Envelope.” Check out the tweet below to learn what is in that envelope:

If you beat Persona 3 Reload on Merciless ( just merciless, nothing else is required ), Elizabeth will give you a Blue Envelope right after the final cutscene.



If you check the Blue Envelope's description in New Game+, it says something interesting.https://t.co/GoQ5rtHVv3 pic.twitter.com/57XjOkJ1af — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) February 25, 2024

“The Answer Illuminates My Path.” That seems to be a very pointed tease to something coming down the line. While we won’t go too deep into spoilers about what “The Answer” is, if you’ve played the previous versions of the 4th and 5th entries, you’ll know that the main games’ stories were expanded to introduce new characters and give your characters more to do to further tie up the storylines.

The only difference here is that Atlus seems to be walking the DLC path with this one instead of doing a full-on re-release, as the other titles had. Given the “remake treatment” the third title got, it’s fair enough that Atlus needed extra time to “improve and refine” the DLC content and find the best way to integrate it into the main story.

No matter what, Persona 3 Reload is a fantastic game. Atlus has already confirmed that the game sold over a million units in its first week, making it the fastest-selling launch in franchise history. With “The Answer,” we could see Atlus “play the long game” with this entry and their next entry. The rumors and reports about the 6th mainline game continue to grow, and Atlus has been rather evasive about when we’ll hear more about it.

So, perhaps this DLC is the “tradeoff” for fans so that they have new content while things get worked on.