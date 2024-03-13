Battlefield 2042’s Season 7 Will Be Free To Play For A Short Time

EA has revealed Season 7 of Battlefield 2042, and it comes with quite the reward for loyal players.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Season 7 is called Turning Point, and it will launch on March 19, 2024. It will then be free for Battlefield 2042 players from March 21 to 24, 2024. Of course, if you decide to go ahead with buying the season afterwards, your progress will carry over.

The trailer shows an embattled Camila Blasco, struggling to keep her troops going as they seem to face unfavorable odds. But of course, since this title didn’t really have a story campaign, we will have to rely on the fans to put it all together in the coming weeks and even months after the season releases.

We do get a good look at two new maps as well. Stadium, set in Doha, Qatar, will find players in a giant abandoned oasis of a sports stadium. Players can fight it out in the open outside the desert, or they can fight fierce attrition battles over small spaces inside the stadium itself. As you can imagine, this map will also have a lot of verticality.

On the other hand, Haven, in Chile, seems to be an abandoned neighborhood, that just so happens to have the most precious resource left in the world. The trailer shows a lot of urban fighting, which also brings in the opportunity for helicopters and tanks to enter the fray.

As expected, this latest season also comes with its own fully featured battle pass. Among the things to look forward to is the XFAD-4 Draugr, a pilotable fixed wing bomber clearly made out to look like the real life B-2. New weapons also coming this season include the AK 5C, the SCZ-3, the SRAW, and the DFR LMG. And of course, there’s a host of skins for the specialists, weapons and vehicles.

Having launched in 2021, Battlefield 2042 is now one of the longest running games in the franchise. Fortunately for EA, they had planned for this game to be a live service game from the start, and that gives them the leverage to keep pushing updates and keep the players engaged. What we know about future Battlefield titles is that EA has assigned Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella with the task of reviving the franchise to its old glory. Vince has been assigned to the task all the way back in 2020. We continue to wait to see his plans be brought to fruition.

You can watch the trailer for Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Turning Point below.