The GTA 3 Remaster We All Wanted

When Rockstar tried to remaster some of the older GTA games in the past, it didn’t turn out like fans had hoped it would. Fans were let down when this remastered GTA Trilogy actually released, and it is quiet sad considering so because these games are some great games from Rockstar, even considering their age.

The games had some serious optimization issues which then lead to them not preforming as well as the community wanted. However, there seems to be hope again as a new video has been shown where GTA 3 is in Unreal Engine 5. In this leaked video, it shows the third installment looking pretty good compared to what the older ones looked like before, which gives us new hope.

Believe it or not, GTA 3 is 20-years-old, and while fans and players might for GTA 6 to release at some point over the next few years, it begs to bring something beforehand ot get everyone newly excited again for the series.

The video shows a version of GTA 3 that seemingly has GTA 5 PC mods running on Unreal Engine 5, which gives the game everything the fans had ever wanted. However, this remaster probably won’t happen for a while, no matter how bad fans want some GTA content. Rockstar has their hands full with GTA 6, and it wouldn’t be smart for them to turn away from that game after it being so close to done and it already facing a delay.

