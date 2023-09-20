The story mode of Mortal Kombat 1 continues the series tradition of having a cinematic campaign that takes players across the many realms of the MK universe and allows them to take control of many of the most iconic characters of the long-running fighting game franchise. Picking up after the timeline-shifting conclusion of the Aftermath DLC in Mortal Kombat 11, the Kampaign of Mortal Kombat 1 not only continues the ever-expanding narrative but also provides several rewards that players will want to unlock. Before diving head first into the story, players will want to know how long the story takes to complete. This guide will tell players how long the story mode in Mortal Kombat 1 takes to complete.

More Mortal Kombat 1 Guides:

Mortal Kombat 1: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Mortal Kombat 1: Full Roster List | Mortal Kombat 1: How To Do a Combo Breaker | Mortal Kombat 1: How To Use a Fatal Blow | Mortal Kombat 1: How to Taunt | Mortal Kombat 1: How to Unlock Havik | Mortal Kombat 1: Reversal Moves Explained | Mortal Kombat 1: How to Unlock Kameo Fighters

How Long is the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode?

The Mortal Kombat 1 story mode is found under the Kampaign tab and is the first option that you hover over upon entering the game. The story takes place after Liu Kang defeats Kronika and Shang Tsung for control of the Hourglass, a celestial device that controls all of time, and is given the title of the God of Fire and the Keeper of Time. Using this power, Fire Lord Liu Kang has created a new era, one that saw peace between the realms and a better future for many of those who suffered in the previous timeline. After relinquishing his role as Keeper of Time, he becomes the Protector of Earthrealm, ensuring the prosperity of the realm and peace between it and the other realms. When an unknown figure starts to meddle with things and pushes certain characters back toward their villainous ways, Liu Kang’s vision of peace is put into jeopardy.

The game will last around 4-6 hours on your average difficulty. If you decide to play on any of the harder difficulties, you might find yourself forced to replay a few fights and add some time onto this estimate but unless you lose a lot of time to certain battles, the Kampaign should not exceed 7 hours.

The story includes 15 Chapters, each one having you player as a different member of the game’s Roster with the final chapter giving you the choice of playing as any character you want. Below is the breakdown of which characters you will play:

Kung Lao

Johnny Cage

Raiden

Kenshi

Baraka

Ashrah

Reptile

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

Li Mei

Sindel

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Liu Kang

The character of your choosing

Playing through the Kampaign will see you unlocking new cosmetics and items after each battle in the Kampaign. At the end of the story, will will also gain access to the character Havik.