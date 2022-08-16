16 Best Steampunk Games to Play on Xbox One

Steampunk is such an interesting genre. It’s one of those things where you just know it when you see it. Typically, the hallmarks of a steampunk story are alternate history, Victorian architecture and clothing, and technology too advanced for the rest of its setting. Because of these vague parameters, steampunk games are usually a mix of genres, especially horror, fantasy, and sci-fi. That’s a pretty wide net to cast. This list brings together 15 games that we think will satisfy a variety of players looking for steampunk fun. They may be ranked, but because these games are so different in tone and gameplay, feel free to take the ranking with a grain of salt. Hopefully, you will find your next game in the list below!

#16 Styx: Master of Shadows

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Styx: Master of Shadows is a stealth game about an amnesiac goblin on a mission in a floating city. Unsure of his past but urged on by a voice in his head, a goblin must infiltrate the Tower of Akenash, a fortress built around the World Tree. Players will utilize the goblin’s intelligence to study guard patrols and search for undetected ways into places as you search for the heart of the World Tree. While you will be armed, the goal is to remain stealthy, hiding in the shadows. Plus, you can do some arcane magic to help you stay hidden, such as invisibility, amber vision to see hidden enemies, and cloning to create diversions.

The setting of this game is very steampunk. Catch floating sail ships through the Victorian-inspired architecture. Scurry through cobbled hallways and navigate the damp underbelly of the city. All the while, you will learn who you are and what you need to do to hold onto that sense of self.

#15 Deep Rock Galactic Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Admittedly, this game is steampunk adjacent, but it’s still fun. Deep Rock Galactic invites you and up to three of your friends to head into the mines of an alien planet. Players in this cooperative first-person shooter game are space dwarves tasked with different missions in the caves. The missions are usually obtaining objects, such as specific minerals or alien eggs. Missions can also be to take out a specific target too. Meanwhile, there are bug-like aliens to fight off while you carry out the job. Luckily you will have backup! There are four classes to choose from: The Engineer, The Scout, The Gunner, and The Driller. Each class will have different tools and strengths, so your party can strategize the best combination for your group. Deep Rock Galactic is colorful and fun, and who doesn’t want to be a dwarf in space?

#14 They Are Billions

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

They Are Billions is a real-time strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic future. A zombie virus has spread across the world, stranding the last of humanity in Empire City. While technology has regressed, they still need to expand their empire. Utilizing a map and technology trees, players will gradually building new cities outside the safety of Empire City’s crater. The challenge is acquiring enough resources to fight off erratic zombie attacks. With different types of zombies of varying strength and speed coming at you as well as eight resources to manage, this game will keep you on your toes. If you’re excited to test your defensive strategy skills against random swarms of zombies, this is the game for you.

#13 Dead Cells Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS Dead Cells has a delightfully weird premise. You play a sentient but mute blob called the Prisoner. Waking up in the dungeon with no memory of where you are or why, you immediately possess and reanimate a corpse to fight your way out. This 2D “roguevania” game will have you hopping up onto ledges and scurrying down chains to kill enemies and collect a currency called Cells. Use a sword, bow, shield, and more to mow down mutated monsters that inhabit the island castle you are trapped on. Your reasoning is to kill the king and escape, so that is exactly what you will try to do. While you, the blob, may be immortal, your corpse is not. Which is a trippy thought. Every time your corpse is destroyed, you slither back down to the dungeons to get a new one. It’s definitely a fun game if you like clearing levels and learning by dying repeatedly.

#12 The Sinking City

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

In the creepy, seaside city of Oakmont, a mysterious flood caused by its occult citizens has cut the city off from the mainland in the 1920s. A private investigator arrives from Boston by boat with the goal of understanding a series of horrifying visions that plague him. Unfortunately, the madness seems to be infecting everyone in Oakmont. Meanwhile, terrifying creatures lurk in the flooded streets and corners of your vision.

The Sinking City is an open-world detective game, so you get to explore the seven neighborhoods of the town. Oakmont is very Victorian London despite being the 1920s, so you can enjoy the bleak cobblestone streets and fog-laden horizon. Collect bullets for protection and currency. You may need them to buy antipsychotic medication to stave off the hallucinations as you investigate this Lovecraftian game. And beware the call of Cthulu. He has big plans for you.

#11 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing is an action RPG full of monsters, magic, and mad scientists. Play the son of legendary vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing on a mission to save Borgova from a variety of monsters, many of which are enhanced by weird anachronistic science. Accompanied by the lovely ghost, Katarina, you can tailor both of your skills to become the ultimate monster hunting duo. Together, you will fight hordes of monsters in various settings that feel like they came from Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Borgova is a 19th Century Gothic city, complete with cobblestone streets and plumes of smoke and steam from chimneys. However, you will also venture to the forested villages on the outskirts of the town as well as into the Frankenstein-esque labs that create the creatures plaguing the city. If you’re interested in fighting off hordes of monsters while using over-the-top sci-fi weapons and a ghost sidekick, then you might want to give this one a try.

#10 Vampyr Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Waking up in a mass grave in early 20th Century Britain, Jonathan E. Reid discovers that he is now a vampire. Now he has a choice: lay low and continue to be a practicing doctor or lean into the blood lust and see how powerful he can become. In this action RPG, you get to direct how the story ends based on choices to help or harm the citizens of London. It is possible to go through the entire game without killing a single citizen, but in doing so, you don’t reach your full potential and may have a hard time battling the other vampires in the game. But if you’re too vicious and obvious, your cover as a doctor will be blown, and the citizens may turn on you too. Vampyr is an interesting game of action and ethics. Vampire lore and steampunk often overlap because of similar aesthetics in the clothing and setting. The city in this game is haunting at night. Lamplit streets, brick buildings, and long coats give you that historical vibe while your occult powers and battles bring with it that mysterious out-of-time feeling that we like from our steampunk games.

#9 Vaporum Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows, Mac, Xbox One, Linux For the dungeon dwelling RPG fans out there, Vaporum is a single-player, grid-based RPG where you have to figure out the where, what, and who. Where are you? What are you doing there? And who even are you? We know that you’re trapped in a steampunk tower on a deserted island, but the rest of the details remain to be discovered. From a first-person perspective, explore the tower while fighting enemies and solving puzzles. You will engage in real-time combat with automatons and try to navigate the maze-like tower. There are objectives for each level to be completed. Also, instead of upgrading your character skills, you upgrade your armor as you collect loot while you explore. With fully voiced narrative passages, cool graphics, and plenty of secret passages around the tower to find, this is a pleasant steampunk game for RPG fans.

#8 SteamWorld Dig Series Platforms: Nintendo 3DS, Windows, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Wii U, Switch, Stadia The SteamWorld Dig series are platform mining games with a mix of steampunk and Western themes. In SteamWorld Dig, you play a small steambot named Rusty, who uses his pickax to mine for loot. Beginning on the surface, once you enter the randomly generated mine, you create your own routes to mine all of the ore, gems, and gold that you can. The tricky part is making sure that you can climb back out when you’re done, so there is a little bit of strategy to the digging. In SteamWorld Dig 2, there is an overarching plot. Rusty is missing, and his friend Dorothy has come to rescue him. Caught up in the town of El Machino’s drama, Dorothy must figure out how to keep the citizens of the town from becoming completely addicted to a substance called moon juice while also looking for Rusty. Dorothy has access to more weapons and fighting enemies as she digs through the mines is a big part of the game. For fans of platform gaming, any or all of the games in the SteamWorld Dig series are plenty of fun.

#7 Deponia Platforms: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, iOS, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One For all of you point-and-click story fans, Deponia is very funny. The game takes place on the planet by the same name. When its richer citizens created a floating city called Elysium, the rest of the planet became a giant garbage dump. One of the unlucky humans on the planet’s surface, Rufus, is cunning and driven to find a way into Elysium, despite being driven to do little else in life. His ex-girlfriend will tell you all about it in a series of passive aggressive notes left behind for him to find. When a young woman falls from the floating city, Rufus finally has a chance to escape. But how can he help himself without hurting her? Love can be so inconvenient. The dialogue is very funny, and fans of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy-style humor will enjoy this. The gameplay revolves around solving a variety of puzzles in order to advance the plot. For example, early on, Rufus uses a to-do list in order to pack for his grand escape. Grabbing his toothbrush shouldn’t be too hard, except that it comes to life and runs away. You have to click around the apartment gathering items in order to coax the toothbrush out of the dark corner it is hiding in. If that sounds like your kind of game, check out Deponia!

#6 Machinarium Platforms: Windows, Windows Phone, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 3 (PlayStation Network), PlayStation Vita, iPad 2, BlackBerry PlayBook, Android, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One If you’re a point-and-click fan looking for an adventure game, look no further. Machinarium is an indie adventure game that centers on a little robot hero who is trying to save his girlfriend from a gang that runs the city. Starting in the scrapyard, you will have to solve a series of logic puzzles and win mini quests to get back into the city. All of the other citizens of the city, Machinarium, are also robots, but don’t worry, they aren’t too hard to understand. All dialogue in this game is done through comic bubbles holding little animations. The story is cute, and the art is the real selling point of the game. We see some classic steampunk details as an entire civilization of advanced robots live in a rundown city made of gears, pipes, and pulleys. With its simple and visual storytelling, beautiful original music, and light system requirements, Machinarium is a game that can be enjoyed by everyone. #5 Call of Cthulhu Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch For players interested in something more on the macabre side of steampunk, Call of Cthulu is calling you. Play a private investigator named Edward Pierce, who is hired to discover what happened to Sarah Hawkins, a famous painter with a dark portfolio of work. Rumor has it that she went mad and killed her entire family in a fire. As the investigator battling your post-war trauma, you dive into a case that quickly shakes your hold on reality. Madness may be more difficult to distinguish from reality than you hoped. Based on the lore of famous horror novelist, H. P. Lovecraft, Call of Cthulu is dark, trippy, and full of horrific murder and gore. The first-person perspective helps with the occasional jump scare and lends itself nicely to the other psychological horror aspects of doubting what you see and hear. You are often in a literal fog as you move through an underground series of chambers and tunnels full of whale and shark intestines. We put it on this particular list because of its 19th Century setting and clothing style. Also, because it blends just enough science fiction with the occult.

#4 Dishonored Series Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One The Dishonored series are action-adventure games that lean heavily on the steampunk aesthetic. In a world called the Empire of Isles, where technology and magic co-exist, you play an assassin with supernatural powers. From a first-person perspective, explore each level like it is an open world. You will have an objective for each level, such as killing a target or completing a task, but how you go about it is up to you. You don’t even have to kill anyone if you don’t want to, though each kill adds to your chaos levels that determine the ending of the game. There are currently three games to choose from: Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. If you’re looking for an immersive steampunk experience, give this franchise a try.

#3 Frostpunk Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, and iOS Frostpunk is a city-building survival game that forces you to make some brutal decisions. In an alternate history where the 1883 Krakatoa eruption leads to a worldwide volcanic winter, you play the captain of one of the last cities on Earth. As the world continues to cool, you and your followers settle around a giant generator in a crevasse. But cities are intricate systems and sometimes require a heavy hand to maintain. You decide how to keep everyone warm, fed, and relatively happy, and sometimes that means turning refugees away or weeding out rebellions. The game is beautifully made with some classic steampunk aesthetics. Giant gears and coal keep the steam-powered generators going as steam rises in the icy hellscape surrounding the city. Four-legged robots called Automatons can be built to staff some of your buildings too, adding another anachronistic tech to the 1886 setting. There are also multiple storylines to play in the game with varying goals and available resources, so players have a range of adventures to enjoy in this one game.

#2 Sunless Sea Platforms: Linux, Microsoft Windows, OS X, iOS, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Another Lovecraftian horror meets steampunk adventure game, Sunless Sea will have you anxiously exploring in the dark from a bird’s eye view perspective. You captain a Victorian steamship on an underground sea. With no light to guide you beyond your ship’s searchlight, you explore the dark waters in search of treasure. More often than not, you will encounter enormous sea creatures or strange machines that will drive you and your crew into madness and death. Your interactions are narrated by short but powerful sentences, and you will discover oddities such as giant crabs and sentient icebergs. Choose your crew based on a cast of interesting characters to have a unique experience each time.