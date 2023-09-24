Mortal Kombat 1 continues the fighting game tradition of having numerous alternate costumes and colors for its characters. While fighting game players love to be in the heart of battle, it isn’t as rewarding if their character of choice doesn’t at least have some style to go along with their hard-fought victories. Luckily, players are able to unlock many cosmetics for every member of the game’s expansive roster and there are several ways of doing so. This guide will tell players all of the ways to unlock new cosmetics in Mortal Kombat 1.

How To Unlock New Cosmetics In Mortal Kombat 1

Unlike the most recent entries of Mortal Kombat, the Krypt does not make its return in Mortal Kombat 1. This location used to be where players could explore an area to spend Koins earned through playing the game. Instead of the Krypt, players can earn cosmetics and items through just about every mode that the game has on offer as well as a few features that are solely meant for getting these new items. This guide will break down each of these avenues that you can unlock cosmetics in Mortal Kombat 1.

Rewards For Kampaign

Mortal Kombat‘s cinematic story mode has become a defining feature of the franchise. As you make your way through the Kampaign, you won’t only see the new chapter in the ever-expanding narrative of the famed fighting game but you will also receive plenty of rewards after each battle. You will get rewards after every battle where you will be given Kurrency, artwork and music, and new items pertaining to the character you are playing and/or the character you just defeated. At the end of each battle, you can see what rewards you unlocked in the bottom left corner. These are preset unlocks so you don’t need to worry about getting random items but you will only receive rewards on your first completion of a battle.

Leveling Up Your Character Mastery

Outside of the story mode, you will find that each Character and Kameo comes with their own leveling system known as their Character Mastery. You can check your level by pressing the button in the top left corner next to your Player Card and going to the Mastery tab. This will allow you to look at every Character and Kameo to see your level as well as all of the rewards that you can unlock by playing as that character. You will gain Player XP whenever you play online battles or in the single player Invasion Mode. You will get more XP for winning a match compared to losing one. As you gain more levels for a Character and/or Kameo, you will unlock a lot of new items like Player Card Foregrounds and Backgrounds, Fatalities and Brutalities, and of course new cosmetics for that character.

Finding Gear In The Invasion Mode

The new single player addition in Mortal Kombat 1 is the Invasion mode. Moving between a number of worlds, players will be able to level up their characters’ stats and battle through numerous battles, mini-games, towers, and boss encounters. As you win these battles and find chests throughout the levels, you will receive gear for your characters that pertain to the current season. Each season, a new set of rewards and levels will be added to Invasions.

Progressing Through Kombat League

The online Ranked mode for Mortal Kombat 1 is known as Kombat League. Each season that the game goes through will have its own set of rewards for climbing up the ranks. These rewards will change as the seasons rotate. You can check out the list of rewards for the Season of Spectre that is active during the game’s launch period down below.

Spending Koins At The Shrine

On the main menu, you can find the Shrine under the Extras tab. Selecting this option will bring you to the titular shrine where you are able to play 1,000 Koins to get a random reward. These rewards can consist of collectibles such as concept art for both characters and stages but can also include cosmetics for your Characters and Kameos.

Use Seasonal Kurrency And Dragon Krystals To Purchase Items From The Shop

Also on the main menu is the shop which can be seen in the bottom right of the screen. The Shop is where you can use Season Kurrency to purchase Season Items for each of the Characters and Kameos. There is also the Premium Shop where you spend Dragon Krystrals, the currency that you can buy with real money. While they are a premium currency, you do earn some Dragon Krystals for playing the game by leveling up and completing certain tasks like beat the story mode. The items in the Premium Items section of the Shop rotate every day.

These are all the ways you can earn new cosmetics in Mortal Kombat 1 but we haven’t covered how to actually apply these new outfits, colors, and gear. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide explaining how the Customization system of the new fighting game works right here.