F-Zero 99: How To Deal With Magnets

F-Zero 99 is here, and it brings with it a myriad of trials and tribulations. Not only do you have 98 other racers to contend with, but you also have to remember all 98 of them want you dead (specifically you). This can make the act of racing far more difficult since you have to constantly contend with bumps, scrapes, knocks, and slams.

People aside, the tracks in F-Zero 99 can be pretty darn hostile too. Whether it’s the brutally tight corners of Silence or the ice-covered terrain of White Land I, there is always something to ruin your day. Port Town I is possibly the most awkward to deal with, however, as that place has magnets, and magnets are the devil.

What Are Magnets In F-Zero 99

There are two kinds of Magnets in F-Zero 99, ground magnets and rail magnets. Of the two, ground magnets are far less impactful overall. These are rectangular strips that pull your ship to the ground when you jump over them. This shortens your jump, which results in less aerial mobility when navigating near them.

Rail magnets on the other hand are ‘newbie killers’. These are glowing rails that exist in Port Town I and they are specifically designed to make going in a straight line far more difficult. If left to their own devices, they will drag you to the left or right, forcing you to grind your ship against them. This deals significant damage as there are three rails, and they will all grind you if you let them.

Over the course of four laps, it’s very possible these rails will kill you. This is far more likely on ships with low recovery like Fire Stingray. If they don’t kill you, they will destroy your lap times and positioning in the pack since they also slow you down. Overall, magnets are a bad time.

How To Avoid Magnets In F-Zero 99

As there are no benefits to being slammed into a magnetic wall at 700 KM/PH, avoiding them becomes your only option. All you have to do is tilt your ship away from the magnetic rail by using LB/RB. Since the rails alternate along this straight you will also have to alternate your tilting to compensate.

A huge thing to note with this strategy is that it only works if you are actually straight when you attempt it. If you are at an angle your ship will likely still get pulled in. Practice exiting the corner and straightening up as quickly as possible to avoid this from happening. In an actual race, this can be far more difficult due to the other racers, but it’s still a skill worth mastering.

If it all goes wrong, then you have one last method to reduce the impact of magnetic rails, Spin Attack. Your Spin Attack makes you invulnerable to damage for a short period of time, so if you use it when grinding a rail, you will limit how much damage you take. It’s not an ideal solution, nor is it elegant, but it works.

Get used to magnetic rails as other courses in classic F-Zero use them and they are bound to make their way into F-Zero 99 at some point.

That's all we have on F-Zero 99.