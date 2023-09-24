Fighting game costumes and outfits have been a cornerstone of the genre since its inception as not only were two different colors of the same fighter used to differentiate them if they were to go up against each other but they also allow the player to express themselves with a collection of unique outfits and styles for their favorite characters. NetherRealm Studios has leaned heavily into the outfits and gear of their characters in their last few entries with the likes of Injustice 2 having gear that even changed the stats of a character while Mortal Kombat 11 gave you the ability to customize just about every aspect of a character with a seemingly endless amount of cosmetics. The studio’s latest outing, Mortal Kombat 1, once again has a customization system and players will want to know how it works before they start playing dress-up with the expansive roster of Kombatants. This guide will provide a full explanation of how character customization works in Mortal Kombat 1.

Character Customization Explained In Mortal Kombat 1

You can find the customization menu for both the playable Characters and the Kameo Fighters under the “Kustomize” tab on the main menu. You will be able to select between “Fighters” and “Kameos” which will take you you to the roster list of the corresponding character type. Once in the menu, you will be able to select any character that you have unlocked and begin to customize them. The Kameos only have a single section in their customization menu which is the Palletes section. This is where you are able to change the colors of your Kameos.

For the playable Characters, each one of them has 4 different sections to customize. Each of these tabs covers a different aspect of the character with 2 of them deciding the appearance of your character, one deciding how your character reacts to winning the round, and the final section being a place to track the finishers you have unlocked for a character.

The first section is known as Gear. Each character will have one piece item that can be changed. This can be anything from a weapon to a headband or just a pair of sunglasses. You can check which item is customizable by going into this tab and seeing which item is put on display by your character. The next section is Pallettes. Just like the Kameo Fighters, you can change the color of your character as well as equip entirely new outfits for your character. Each costume/outfit will come with its own selection of colors.

The next section won’t change the appearance of your character but will show you the animations that you will play at the end of a round. These are called Taunts. You will be able to toggle on which Taunts you want to use in this menu and will be able to choose between both the close-range and far-range variants of these taunts. The final section is the Finishers section. This isn’t a section where you edit anything about your character but is instead just a location where you can check in on all of the different Fatalites and Brutalites that you have unlocked for a specific character. You will be able to unlock new finishers by leveling up your Character Mastery of a specific character by playing as them in the single player Invasion mode or in Online play.

With all of that, you know now how to customize your character but that doesn’t mean you know how to get new items to use for the Kombatants. Luckily, Gameranx has a guide covering just that. You can check out our guide on all the different ways to earn new cosmetics in Mortal Kombat 1 here.