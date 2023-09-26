Mortal Kombat 1 is no stranger to introducing new systems and mechanics to the long-running fighting game series with its new tag assist feature known as Kameos completely redefining the gameplay and leading to more player expression. While Kameo Fighters have grabbed the headlines, there are a few other features that have been added to fights that can really decide a battle at higher levels. One of these new mechanics is known as the Up Block, a new type of defense that will make punishing certain moves even easier if it is performed correctly. Before you start using this new move in a fight, let’s make sure you have a full grasp of it. This guide will provide players with a full explanation of the Up Block in Mortal Kombat 1.

Up Block Explained In Mortal Kombat 1

To perform an Up Block is extremely easy as all you need to do is press the Up button while holding the block button. The Up Block is a useful tool that can help you punish Overhead attacks. Now, regular blocking while standing does allow you to block Overhead but the Up Block gives you faster recovery from the stun that occurs when you block an attack, giving you a better chance to begin your response to the Overhead and punish your opponent with a combo of your own.

These Overheads can be performed on the ground as well as being every type of jump-in attack, an attack when a character attacks a grounded opponent from the air. Performing an Up Block also stops the enemy from being allowed to follow up their Overhead attack with another move, giving you the opening to attack.

While this is a useful tool, it is not without its weaknesses. Performing an Up Block will lock you into the animation for a brief moment, making it impossible for you to move, attack, drop your block, or change back to a normal block. While you are locked into the Up Block, you can still be hit by Low Attacks and Throws will deal extra damage if performed against you. This is even more dangerous since you can’t perform a Throw Escape while Up Blocking, so make sure that you are sure the enemy is going for an Overhead before committing to this useful but dangerous tool.