Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals Next Expansion With Trailer

It’s been a while since we’ve talked about Pokemon TCG Pocket, but by all accounts, the game has been continuing its domination of the mobile space, with many people continuing to get all the cards they can, and then battling others to see who is the best among them. The game was a huge success when it dropped late last year, and despite some controversies, it seems to be staying strong and announcing new things all the time. For example, today, a new press release and trailer from the game’s dev team revealed the next expansion for the title, and it’s coming out in just a few days!

The expansion is called “Wisdom of the Sea and Sky,” and will feature the debut of two fan-favorite legendary Pokemon: Ho-Oh and Lugia. Here’s a statement from the official press release we received:

“In Wisdom of Sea and Sky, players can encounter Pokémon from the beloved Johto region, first discovered in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games, including Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and the Legendary duo Lugia and Ho-Oh. In this expansion, Pokémon with attacks that don’t require Energy will also debut, unlocking new strategies for battling and deck building.”

Johto is easily one of the fan-favorite regions of the universe, so bringing in Pokemon from that region for fans to build decks around is definitely something fans want. To help further highlight the game’s new expansion, they also dropped a trailer you can see below:

But wait! That’s not all the press release revealed. While the expansion itself is dropping on the 30th, it’ll come alongside an update that’ll add some new things to the game, while also fixing a long-controversial feature via trading. Here’s what they noted. First, you can “Add up to 20 cards to a wishlist and highlight three favorites on their profile.”

Further, you’ll be able to “Trade without tokens (which are being retired), and instead use shinedust, which can be acquired via missions, achievements, or by obtaining duplicates of already owned cards.”

Trades were indeed a major bone that players picked at, as it was basically rigged to try and get people to spend more money on Pokemon TCG Pocket. It was the first major “hurdle” for the game to clear since release, but they clearly adjusted to make things better for players.

In the meantime, players now only have to wait a few more days until the expansion drops. Then, more decks can be made, and more battles can be had.