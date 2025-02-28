Pokemon TCG Pocket Just Hit An Insane Milestone

Pokemon fans have released a few big heavy-hitter titles on mobile devices. But it was just at the end of last year that we saw Creatures Inc. and DeNA release a huge release for fans old and new. If you enjoy the card game of Pokemon, then you might have been interested in picking up Pokemon TCG Pocket. Today, we’re finding out that quite a few of you did just that as it hit a massive milestone.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket was released in October 2024, and to this day, we’re learning that the game has been downloaded over a hundred million times. That news comes from the official Pokemon TCG Pocket X account. While thanking fans for taking the time to download the game and enjoying it with friends, they are still pressing forward this year with new content.

That’s not surprising, given the success The Pokemon Company has had with this game. Now, if, for whatever reason, this flew under your radar, then you’ll be delighted to know this is a free-to-play mobile game. It’s essentially an adaptation of the standard Pokemon Trading Card Game. Here, you’ll get to earn free packs of Pokemon cards to open and add to your collection.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support; it's genuinely appreciated. 🙏



We look forward to celebrating this community and any future milestones in this new year. We hope you continue to enjoy our game! pic.twitter.com/kzewn7gXI5 — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) February 27, 2025

From there, you’ll craft decks with these acquired cards to battle the in-game tournaments. As you likely expect, players can connect with friends and battle each other. Developers have also added new expansion packs with various cards to collect and battle with, keeping players logging in regularly since it was released. This included the standard promo packs from when the game first launched into the marketplace to the most recent addition of Triumphant Light packs.

Again, if you have yet to try this game, you can download it for free today. This title is available for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Even if you’re unfamiliar with how the actual standard trading card game plays out, you can find the mobile game rather easy to understand, and it doesn’t take much time to complete a match. Fortunately, the game will walk you through the basics of how to play during your first few matches.