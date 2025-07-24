Elden Ring Nightreign and Shadow of the ErdTree Cross Huge Sales Milestones

We know that some of you out there might not be the most interested in things like sales news, but it is an important part of the gaming industry as a whole. First and foremost, it can give people an idea of just how well a video game has done since launching, or how many people are buying a new console after its release. Furthermore, if a game is considered a “risk” for a developer, seeing how well it’s done can prove that the risk was worth it. A great example of this is Elden Ring Nightreign, which many thought was a big risk by developer FromSoftware.

The team decided to forsake the single-player-focused campaigns that they’ve done in the past and instead make one that was fully co-op in nature. They took things to a different part of their medieval fantasy realm and let players battle it out alongside one another so they could defeat all-new threats. The results? Well, you need only look at the franchise’s official Twitter account for that, and for the success of a certain DLC that came out last year:

The flame of thy passion burns ever bright in these shadowed lands.

To all who wander the Lands Between, we offer our deepest thanks. #ELDENRING #ShadowoftheErdtree #NIGHTREIGN pic.twitter.com/TfmtpB9o5e — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 24, 2025

Shall we spell out just how impressive both of these feats are? First, for the DLC, crossing ten million is truly impressive, as the original game sold over 20 million units, much to the surprise of FromSoftware. While it’s obviously sold more than that, that’s still close to a 50% attach rate, which meant that people were eager to go and “git gud” some more and see just how far the dev team would push them.

As for Elden Ring Nightreign, selling 5 million units is nothing to scoff at. Plus, that number will grow over time, not unlike the DLC and the main game it spun off from. Word-of-mouth is a strong thing, and much of what they’re saying about the co-op title is positive.

Another thing you might not have thought of is that this proves that FromSoftware can do more “experiments” with its gameplay formula and see what comes of it. To that end, we know they’re doing another multiplayer-focused title next year for the Nintendo Switch 2 via The Duskbloods. That title is a PvPvE game, and that is something that a certain creative director at FromSoftware is very excited about.

So, you see? Hearing about these sales figures makes you not only excited for the team, but also excited for what will come out next from them.