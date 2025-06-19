Elden Ring Nightreign Just Got Its Hardest Challenge Yet

Elden Ring Nightreign is FromSoftware’s latest big release for players to take on. This installment offered a bit of a different take on the iconic Elden Ring game as it offered a multiplayer-focused roguelike. Although, it’s worth pointing out that you can play solo if you wish. If you’ve been playing away at the game and are looking for something to keep you logging on, check out this new announcement.

It seems like things are about to get even more challenging. FromSoftware is all about making tough battles, and now they are turning things up with new buffed Nightlords. Announced on the Bandai Namco website, Elden Ring Nightreign is kicking off new buffed Nightlords as Everdark Sovereigns. Best of all, the first is now available to take on, just as long as you meet the criteria to fight this one.

It’s noted that these Everdark Sovereigns will appear just as long as you defeat the original Nightlord. Right now, it seems that there will be a new Everdark Sovereign introduced every few weeks. The first is an enhanced version of Adel, Baron of the Night (Gaping Jaw). We also know that the next few weeks will see the introduction of Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight. Others will appear later on.

Again, it’s worth noting that this is only available online, and these are limited-time versions of Nightlords. They’ll have new moves and increased power. If you defeat them, then you’ll get rewarded with Sovereign Sigils; for the first time, defeating the enemy will grant you additional Sovereign Sigils.

We don’t have a breakdown of when these new Nightlords will be hitting the game or just how long they will be available. However, it does seem likely that we’ll see them brought back later.

With that said, if you haven’t played the game quite yet, it’s currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also view our Before You Buy video coverage of Elden Ring Nightreign below.