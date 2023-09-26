Lies of P: How To Get The Golden Lie | Best Weapon Guide

Follow the golden rule to unlock one of the best weapons in Lies of P.

To get the strongest end-game weapon in the Lies of P, you’ll need to follow a series of specific steps. By fully enhancing your humanity — which it isn’t always clear how to earn while fighting through the twisted creations that have overrrun the city of Krat.

The Golden Lie grows out of a mysterious painting and will only appear after you’ve fully maxed out your Humanity Level. This (mostly) invisible rating increases as you rebel against your creation, and we’ll help you reach Level 4. This can only be done fully after reaching Chapter 11 and making a very critical choice. The Golden Lie is also not tied to any particular ending — many of the endings can be earned even if you don’t strictly follow the exact instructions below. But, to help you out, we’ve listed every important choice that increases your humanity. Here’s how to maximize and earn what is easily the hardest weapon to find in Lies of P.

Step #1: Getting The Portrait

Image Source: Wallcroft on Steam

While the steps required to unlock the Golden Lie begin immediately, you’ll also need to acquire a specific painting to progress. Check this step first.

In Chapter 5, acquire the portrait called the ‘Portrait of a boy‘ from the Malum District. It is found in a side-room of the large building near the checkpoint. Very close to the checkpoint.

Return to Hotel Krat and talk to Geppetto. You’ll be given the option to hang the portrait. Choose to hang it in the hotel.

You’ll also need to make specific choices even earlier in the game. To increase your humanity, here are the types of choices you’ll need to make throughout the story.

Step #2: Increasing Humanity

To fully increase your humanity, you’ll need to complete side-quests and events as you progress the story. Some of these can be completed as early as Chapter 2.

Chapter 2 : Complete the Weeping Woman’s quest in Elysion Boulevard . Bring her the doll from Krat City Hall, then select ‘She’s a Cure Baby’ to finish the story.

: Complete the in . Bring her the doll from Krat City Hall, then select ‘She’s a Cure Baby’ to finish the story. Chapter 2 : Listen for the ringing phone in the Krat City Hall Courtyard and answer it. Solve the riddle by selecting ‘ Humanity ‘ as your answer.

: Listen for the ringing phone in the and answer it. Solve the riddle by selecting ‘ ‘ as your answer. Chapter 4 : Progress to Moonlight Town and cross the bridge, going up through the cemetery to find a hunter called The Atoned . Choose ‘ Do Nothing ‘ after talking to them.

: Progress to Moonlight Town and cross the bridge, going up through the cemetery to find a hunter called . Choose ‘ ‘ after talking to them. Chapter 4 : Complete Cecile’s quest to acquire the ‘ Pray ‘ Gesture, then backtrack to the Path of Misery. There’s a large statue in the chapel here. Use the gesture at the statue.

: Complete Cecile’s quest to acquire the ‘ ‘ Gesture, then backtrack to the Path of Misery. There’s a large statue in the chapel here. Use the gesture at the statue. Chapter 4: Reach the Frangelico Cathedral Chapel and talk to the NPC Alidoro. Select ‘Venigni Works‘ and backtrack to the Workshop Union. At the entrance, talk to the NPC again. This time, select ‘Elysion Boulevard‘.

Chapter 6 : Listen for the ringing phone in the Malum District and answer it. Solve the riddle by selecting ‘ Candle ‘ as your answer.

: Listen for the ringing phone in the and answer it. Solve the riddle by selecting ‘ ‘ as your answer. Chapter 6 : Complete Julian’s quest in Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert by returning his ring found in the same area. After returning the ring, select the ‘ She loves you ‘ option.

: Complete Julian’s quest in by returning his ring found in the same area. After returning the ring, select the ‘ ‘ option. Chapter 7 : If you completed Julian’s quest in Chapter 6, return to Hotel Krat and talk to Polendina . Select to ‘ Show Wedding Ring ‘.

: If you completed in Chapter 6, return to Hotel Krat and talk to . Select to ‘ ‘. Chapter 7 : Simple. Talk to Antonia in Hotel Krat and select ‘ Of Course ‘ during the conversation.

: Simple. Talk to in Hotel Krat and select ‘ ‘ during the conversation. Chapter 7: Listen for the ringing phone in the Grand Exhibition Gallery and answer it. Solve the riddle by selecting ‘Egg‘ as your answer. Don’t miss the Trinity Key from the statue puzzle — the clue will help you find it.

Chapter 7 : Defeat the boss Champion Victor . After the boss fight, talk to Simon Manus and select ‘ Hope of a cure ‘ during the conversation.

: Defeat the boss . After the boss fight, talk to and select ‘ ‘ during the conversation. Chapter 7 : Progress the story. Reach the Grand Exhibition Lobby and talk to Belle .

: Progress the story. Reach the and talk to . Chapter 8 : Return to Hotel Krat and talk to Giangio . Acquire the cure then talk to Polendina . Select ‘ Use the Cure ‘ during the conversation.

: Return to and talk to . Acquire the then talk to . Select ‘ ‘ during the conversation. Chapter 8 : Talk to Eugenie to acquire the glove key item . Progress until you encounter the NPC Alidoro again. Give the glove, then backtrack to Hotel Krat. Talk to Eugenie again and select ‘ He was Happy ‘ during the conversation.

: Talk to Eugenie to acquire the . Progress until you encounter the NPC again. Give the glove, then backtrack to Hotel Krat. Talk to Eugenie again and select ‘ ‘ during the conversation. Chapter 9: If you gave the cure in Chapter 8, return to Hotel Krat in Chapter 9 and talk to Antonia.

Chapter 9 : Listen for a ringing phone in the altered Krat Central Station and answer it. Solve the riddle by selecting the ‘ Ergo ‘ option.

: Listen for a ringing phone in the altered and answer it. Solve the riddle by selecting the ‘ ‘ option. Chapter 10 : After acquiring all 4 Trinity Keys from the four phone riddles , return to any previous Phone Location . Answer ‘ No ‘ to get the final key.

: After acquiring all from the , return to any previous . Answer ‘ ‘ to get the final key. Chapter 10 : Talk to Antonia , then talk to Belle to begin a short quest. Backtrack to Krat Central Station and board the train. Talk to the NPC, then return to Belle . Select ‘ He Was Killed ‘ during the conversation.

: Talk to , then talk to to begin a short quest. Backtrack to and board the train. Talk to the NPC, then return to . Select ‘ ‘ during the conversation. Chapter 10 : Defeat the Black Rabbit Brotherhood boss, then return to Hotel Krat . Talk to Venigni at the hotel and select ‘ I Couldn’t Hear ‘ — after the conversation, talk to Venigni again . After this conversation, go to Hotel Stargazer and hear the King of Puppet’s message.

: Defeat the boss, then return to . Talk to at the hotel and select ‘ ‘ — after the conversation, . After this conversation, go to and hear the message. Chapter 10: Talk to Alidoro in the Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field. Talk to him twice — select ‘Attack Alidoro‘ both times. Afterward, return to Hotel Krat and talk to Eugine. Select ‘Talented Stalker‘ to complete the conversation.

Chapter 11 : At the beach in the start of the chapter, you’ll find glowing statues . Examine all the statues here before the checkpoint.

: At the beach in the start of the chapter, you’ll find . Examine all the here before the checkpoint. Chapter 11: Unlock the final Trinity Door in Arche Abbey Outer Wall. For the final riddle, select ‘Human‘. This can only be unlocked by completing the previous Phone Riddles.

If you select all of these choices, you’ll have raised your humanity enough to unlock the final step. Not all of these choices are required — you’ll need to do most of them. You can also increase your humanity by listening to records.

Step #3: Final Steps

If your humanity is high enough, you’ll be able to level up your humanity one more time by completing the last steps of this quest.

Progress the story until you reach Chapter 11 . Defeat Laxasia, the Complete and you’ll be given an option when talking to Sophia .

. Defeat and you’ll be given an option when talking to . Talk to Sophia and choose ‘ Give Her Peace ‘ — if you’re high enough humanity, selecting this option will change the color of your character’s hair . If your hair changed color, you’ll have enough humanity to unlock the Golden Lie .

and choose ‘ ‘ — if you’re high enough humanity, selecting this option will . If your hair changed color, you’ll have enough humanity to unlock the . Next, you’ll encounter Geppetto . Talk to him and select ‘ Yes ‘ during the conversation.

. Talk to him and select ‘ ‘ during the conversation. Battle one of the final bosses — Simon Manus — and defeat him. Select ‘I liberated Her‘ after the battle during the conversation.

After this, you don’t have to battle The Nameless Puppet. Don’t begin NG+. Instead, travel back to Hotel Krat and visit the portrait in Geppetto’s Office. If you don’t have enough humanity, you can choose ‘Refuse‘ when talking to Geppetto to battle the Nameless Puppet. Earning this ending will increase your humanity. Make sure not to start NG+.

The Golden Lie is embedded in the completed portrait. This is the hardest-to-unlock Special Weapon. The rest of the Special Weapons can be acquired from boss Ergo — trading the boss ‘soul’ is usually enough to earn most Special Weapons. The Golden Lie is one of the best weapons in the game and can only be unlocked by increasing your humanity to maximum.