Lies of P Launch Trailer Is Finally Here

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the recent launch trailer.

Official release day! Spending lots of time with this game! gamerx759 – YouTube Comment

REALLY enjoying and loving this game so far! Currently on the 6th Chapter and man it’s brutal, I do need to Lie down for a bit… XOXOcel – YouTube Comment

I haven’t enjoyed slamming my head into a brick wall for days in a long time, this game is so good. Bonus points for it working perfectly even before its launch! Kevingoike2561 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Lies of P is a game that has quite a following. Fans quickly took up with the look of the gameplay design and an interesting twist to a children’s tale. However, what fans were not expecting was the development team releasing the game ahead of its official launch date. Today was supposed to be the official release of Lies of P, but if you recall, yesterday, we saw the sudden launch of the game, which gave some fans a chance to get a chance to play through the campaign early.

However, if you missed the sudden launch yesterday, you can dive into the game right now across the dedicated release platforms. But if you’re still looking for more insight into what the game entails, a new launch trailer has surfaced online. Developers Neowiz has released the launch trailer, which you can view below. However, we can give you a bit more context of the game if you happen to avoid catching any marketing materials leading up to the launch. Essentially, with Lies of P, players are getting a new game loosely based on the children’s tale, The Adventures of Pinocchio.

With that said, this is a drastically different take on the narrative. Players will step into the role of a humanoid puppet that awakens in a bloodlust city called Krat. Here, madness and death are awaiting you, but we find that our little puppet here has a unique attribute. Pinocchio is capable of lying. That will play a significant role in the narrative as your choices between telling lies and truths will determine how the storyline plays out. We already know that there are multiple endings as well, so you might be interested in replaying the game and picking a different choice to see just how things could have turned out.

Developers have also made this game to be a soulslike. That means you can expect some brutal combat as you study your opponent, dodging attacks and knowing when to counter. However, because our protagonist is a puppet, you can switch out different arms to give you a few more weapons and gadget abilities. Again, players interested in Lies of P can pick up a copy of the game right now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. The game is also available to play on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. For now, you can view the latest launch trailer in the video we have embedded below.