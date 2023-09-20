Lies of P: All Riddle Solutions & Trinity Door Locations

There’s very little mystery to find in Lies of P — the areas are generally extremely linear, with no optional bosses or hidden locations. But, if you do search each chapter thoroughly, you can answer a series of mysterious riddles from ringing public phones. Answering the riddles correctly will reward you with a Trinity Key — these keys open hidden doors around the city of Krat. Finding them all gives you access to a special final door that’s both creepy and reveals more about the world — if you’re invested in the Story of P this can’t be missed.

All Riddle Locations & Solutions

As you explore the city of Krat, you’ll encounter phone calls — if you pick up the ringing phone, you’ll be given a riddle. There are five riddles total. To open all the Trinity Doors you’ll need to complete these riddles and acquire keys. If you open all five doors, you’ll earn the ‘End of Riddles‘ achievement / trophy.

Riddle #1 : Krat City Hall Courtyard – On the way to the Workshop, you’ll reach a bridge. Go right through an archway to find the first ringing phone very early in the game.

: Krat City Hall Courtyard – On the way to the Workshop, you’ll reach a bridge. Go through an archway to find the first ringing phone very early in the game. Solution: Human

Trinity Door #1: Workshop Union Culvert – After solving a riddle, you’ll acquire a Trinity Door Key. The first door is in the Workshop Union Culvert. Return to the area where you first meet the Cat and Fox hunters. Go through the nearby pipe. Enter the chamber with three enemies, then go through the stone-lined passage. Follow the path to reach the first locked Trinity Door.

Riddle #2 : Malum District – Progressing through the Malum District from the entrance, go left into the two-story building in the alley. Climb the ladder up and you’ll encounter the second phone. You can’t miss it.

: Malum District – Progressing through the Malum District from the entrance, go left into the two-story building in the alley. Climb the ladder up and you’ll encounter the second phone. You can’t miss it. Solution: Candle

Trinity Door #2: St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel – Climbing high into the cathedral, reach the falling electrified orb trap. Next to the falling orb, climb the metal ladder to reach the path leading to the Trinity Door.

Riddle #3 : Grand Exhibition Gallery – Located in the gallery near Belle’s location. This NPC is guarded by bomb-throwing puppets and saw-blade puppets. After finding Belle, you’ll quickly hear the ringing telephone.

: Grand Exhibition Gallery – Located in the gallery near Belle’s location. This NPC is guarded by bomb-throwing puppets and saw-blade puppets. After finding Belle, you’ll quickly hear the ringing telephone. Solution: Egg

Trinity Door #3: Grand Exhibition Lobby – In the area with a giant swinging (and burning) chandelier, drop down through the hole in the floor to find the next Trinity Door.

Riddle #4 : Krat Central Station Street – At the crystallized streets of the city, go down the stairs near the checkpoint. Down the steps, continue until you reach the riverside path. The telephone is here.

: Krat Central Station Street – At the crystallized streets of the city, go down the stairs near the checkpoint. Down the steps, continue until you reach the riverside path. The telephone is here. Solution: Ergo

Trinity Door #4: Krat Central Station Lobby – At the new version of Krat, you’ll find the door right next to the Central Station Lobby checkpoint. Just go up the stairs to reach it.

Riddle #5 : N/A – After this, progress through the altered Krat. Any ringing phone will result in a riddle.

: N/A – After this, progress through the altered Krat. Any ringing phone will result in a riddle. Solution: Yes

Trinity Door #5: Arch Abbey Outer Wall – At the lowest section of the Arche Abbey Outer Wall, you’ll drop down into a chamber with a tough enemy. Defeat it and you’ll be able to unlock the final door ahead. This creepy room is also where you’ll find a special NPC that can be very important to your understanding of the plot.

At the final trinity door, you’ll get one more riddle. It doesn’t matter how you answer this — you can choose whatever answer you think fits you best.