Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Cinematic Zombies Trailer Released

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming this November, and for the first time in the series’ history, we’re going to receive a zombie mode. This mode has been incredibly popular, so we’re sure that there are more than enough players eager to dive into this game mode once it drops. With that said, today, the official Call of Duty YouTube channel released a video cinematic for the zombie’s game mode. Here’s what we know so far about this mode and Operation Deadbolt.

The zombie mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be big. We have an open-world map to explore and battle against the undead. Thanks to the YouTube video drop alongside a post update on the official Call of Duty website post, we’ve got a bit more insight into the narrative for the game mode. We know that we’re working with Task Force 141 as they deal with containing and eliminating the zombie threat. Thanks to Viktor Zakhaev, who has acquired the virus and is forced into unleashing it, the enemy ultranationalist arms dealer finds this new weapon to be beyond anything he could have imagined.

With the virus unleashed and now the dead springing to life and attacking, Zakhaev and his private military company have attempted to secure the area in hopes of using this new weapon. Meanwhile, the CIA has created an emergency contingency plan called Operation Deadbolt. You and the task force are sent into the area to stop anything from getting in or out. Get ready for a real battle, as you’re not just dealing with the hordes of undead. Instead, you also have to deal with Zakhaev and his military group.

Fortunately, if you’re a fan of the zombies mode, you don’t have to wait until after the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III title launches into the marketplace. Instead, you can also expect the zombies mode to be present at the game upon launch. For those who have not marked their calendars, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to launch on November 10, 2023. That’s, of course, if there’s nothing that pushes the game further back. But when this title does launch into the marketplace, you’ll be able to find it for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for the upcoming Operations Deadbolt zombies mode in the video embedded below.