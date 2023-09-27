PlayStation Store Features An Extended Play Promotion

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that, I’m sure. This latest console platform generation also saw a new standard AAA video game price tag. Instead of paying the once-standard $59.99 price tag for a video game, we’re now forced to dig a bit deeper into our wallets. The new standard is $69.99, so it’s crucial to know just what video games to pick up at launch and which games to put aside until they drop in price. Fortunately, there are quite a few sale promotions going on at any given time that will help ease your bank accounts just a little bit. Today, we’re getting a look at a new sale promotion being offered on the PlayStation Store.

If you stick to physical games, you can sometimes find sales a bit easier. Thanks to the second-hand market, buying used games can help save you a lot of money. However, that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck if you’re sticking with a digital-only console. As mentioned, sales and promotions are rather frequently popping up, and today, we have a new sale promotion being featured on the PlayStation Store. Check out their new Extended Play promotion right now, which is a promotion we’ve seen before.

With the Extended Play promotion, we’re finding deals on games, DLC, and special premium edition releases. Essentially, Extended Play focuses on providing deals on the various expansions and DLCs for video games. This will help give you a bit more incentive to pick up a game you’ve already played through the base campaign. We’ll feature a small highlight of some of the deals you can find right now.

PlayStation Store Extended Play Promotion Highlight

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $14.99

Remnant II – Ultimate Edition $55.99

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition $59.49

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.39

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $29.99

Dead Island 2 Gold Edition $62.99

Hitman World of Assassination $34.99

Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle $56.79

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Season Pass $19.99

Borderlands 3 Season Pass $14.99

Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 $17.99

Crash Bandicoot Bundle N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled $26.24

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath $3.99

This is just a small look at some of the current deals. You will want to check out the official sales promotion page here. Fortunately, you have some time available before the sale promotion ends. The Sony PlayStation Extended Play promotion doesn’t end until October 11, 2023. That will hopefully give you enough time to check out everything this sale has and decide what games or expansions you might be interested in picking up.