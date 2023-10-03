Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Trailer Is Now Available

Call of Duty fans have been waiting for the next iteration to launch into the marketplace. We, of course, know that the next major installment will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. While players can continue to go through the narrative and pick up the campaign after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II events, others could be keener on competitive multiplayer matches. That is one of the big selling points for the franchise as players work through a series of matches with their friends online.

We knew for a good while now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II maps were going to be remade and delivered to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Last month, we got a little more insight into the creation of these maps as well. While players can expect the overall same feel as the original maps, they have been updated for more modern gameplay mechanics. Certain attributes, like tactical sprinting, were considered during development. Meanwhile, developers also made fine tweaks to maps that will change up the gameplay experience for some, such as removing the open pipe on Rust where campers would typically hide inside.

While we had small brief looks at the maps along with some static images, it’s nice getting a trailer to highlight further what to expect. This new trailer for the multiplayer component in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III just dropped today, and you can view it below. You can view some of the action-packed moments throughout the maps being featured. However, if you want to try the game out for yourself, you might not have to wait long.

Those with access to the beta can expect it to take place on October 6, 2023. That will last until October 10, 2023. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that those who pre-ordered will get access to the beta first, while the open beta kicks off on October 8, 2023. With that said, if you’re interested, there was some news last month regarding the zombies mode. Players can expect a bigger experience for zombies where you’re working with Task Force 141 in an attempt to contain the zombie threat that was unleashed on Viktor Zakhaev.

Currently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on November 10, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find the title available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.