Red Dead Redemption Port Adds 60 FPS For PlayStation 5

Red Dead Redemption was a hit game when it was first released into the marketplace. The video game took players back to the Wild West, where outlaws thrived, and the law used its limited resources in an attempt to establish order. Initially, Rockstar Games had received some flack for going in this direction, especially with the studio being so loved for the Grand Theft Auto series. However, that quickly changed upon release, and fans loved their narrative journey with former outlaw John Marston.

At the time, the game only launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It wouldn’t be until years later when we got a new release for the franchise, Red Dead Redemption 2. However, not long ago, we finally saw Rockstar Games go back and show Red Dead Redemption a little more love. A new set of ports was released, giving a new means to enjoy this game on the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, those on Xbox Series X/S platforms could go through the game with backward compatibility.

Regardless, a new update has just landed on the game ports, which brings in 60 FPS to the PlayStation 5. Those on Xbox Series X/S platforms also already previously received an update to bring the game up to 4K with 60 FPS. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re finding out that this PlayStation 5 update will allow players to toggle the new 60 fps option under the display options within the game.

Unfortunately, the same update doesn’t bring the port 60 fps options to Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 platforms. Additionally, those on PC are still left without the ability to play Red Dead Redemption. This game was never released on the platform despite Red Dead Redemption 2 being released on PC. Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption, so you can enjoy that game without having to play the original installment. But that does leave fans without the ability to continue on the storyline after they wrap up their journey with Arthur Morgan.

Perhaps we’ll finally get a port or a full remake of the game on PC soon. We’ll just have to wait and see what will come next with this franchise. Currently, it looks like the focus over at Rockstar Games is bringing out the next major installment to Grand Theft Auto.