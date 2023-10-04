Sony Changed Their Free PlayStation 5 Game Promotion Offer

The PlayStation 5 is still a rather new console, and while some might be interested in knowing what mid-generation refreshes might feature, others are just getting into the platform. The new PlayStation 5 console owners in the United States were also granted a free game if they purchased a unit before the deadline on October 20, 2023. However, while this promotion seemed to be catering to every new US resident who purchased a PlayStation 5 with an eligible PSN account and of 18 years of age, the deal has changed.

Thanks to a report from VGC, we’re finding out that those purchasing new PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States might not get the free game offer. That’s according to a new change to the terms presented. Now, those who are offered a free game to claim will be only through special invitations, which means keeping an eye out for the invite after getting your PlayStation 5 setup. So, that could mean some users are left out of luck. Regardless, if you purchase a new PlayStation 5 before the deadline in the United States, the offer could be sent your way, which will give you a choice of a game from a collection of twelve titles.

Free PlayStation 5 Game Offer Selection

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Ragnarok

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

The Last of Us Part I

Demon’s Souls

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

That might be quite a collection of games to look through and decide on before heading out to purchase a new PlayStation 5. Likewise, this deal could persuade you to hold off on purchasing any of these games with your PlayStation 5 until you see if the deal invite is set your way. Meanwhile, this won’t be the only big hardware push from Sony.

While the PlayStation 5 deal only goes through this month, there is also a new release coming from Sony for the PlayStation 5 line of hardware accessories. Consumers can preorder the PlayStation Portal now, which is slated to launch this November. This handheld that can remote play PlayStation 5 games is also looking to be a success from preorders alone, which could mean units might sell out fast.