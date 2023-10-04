Detective Pikachu Returns Gets Middling Reviews

A common misconception with video game franchises is that if the main game in a series is successful, the follow-up or the spinoff games will be just as awesome because that’s “how things work.” But no, that’s not the case at all. As with most video game titles, it’s the quality and style that will determine if a thing is successful or not. Even if it is successful, that doesn’t mean it’ll have the same success numbers-wise as the original games. So when Detective Pikachu Returns was announced for Switch earlier this year, many gamers were curious about how it would do and how it would be received.

Well, we can answer that second part now. On Metacritic, the review embargo for Detective Pikachu Returns dropped, and the reviews were “mixed” at best. Currently, there are 14 review scores out, and they add up to 71. Of those fourteen, nine of them were in the “mixed” category, and that’s not exactly what you want to see for your title.

On the positive side, those who liked the title said that it ‘stayed in its lane’ well and embraced the silliness that it was presenting. They liked how the story ended and how the game embraced the numerous kinds of Pokemon that were available to them. Others noted that the game “wasn’t bad.” It was just simply aimed at a younger Poke-audience compared to other titles, which is not inaccurate when you remember what the game is about.

In fact, many said that if you’re a longtime Poke-fan, you might want to avoid the title overall and not spend the money on it. But if it’s for a kid? You might get them to enjoy it.

So yeah, Detective Pikachu Returns isn’t for everyone, which is fine! The game is about a Pikachu who drinks coffee and solves crimes alongside his human partner, Tim Goodman. They both are on a mission to try and find Tim’s dad, who has mysteriously disappeared, and they always get roped into other mysteries and investigations that involve people and Pokemon in Rime City.

The first game came out on the Nintendo 3DS several years back and was so unique that the title got a movie adaptation. Many felt that would inspire the sequel to come out sooner than 2023, but at least it’s here now.

So yeah, if you want to get this game? Go for it! If you’re looking for a more “complete” Poke-experience, you can always get Gen 9.