Detective Pikachu Returns Latest Video Offers Viewers A Recap

Detective Pikachu was released back in 2018 outside of Japanese markets. The video game was a Nintendo 3DS exclusive, and in just a few days, we’re finally getting a sequel. If you didn’t catch the announcement, Detective Pikachu Returns was first introduced to the public during the Nintendo Direct this past June. That might give you another game to pick up on the Nintendo Switch this month. However, if you plan to pick up the sequel without having played the first game, this latest video upload will be helpful. Of course, even if you did play the first installment, the video recap might offer a nice refresher of the events that transpired. With that said, it’s a shorter video, as the main points were covered in just under two minutes.

Essentially, Detective Pikachu puts players in the role of a young kid named Tim Goodman, who partners up with a Pikachu. Surprisingly, Tim can understand Pikachu. However, their connection goes beyond just understanding each other. Prior to Tim meeting Pikachu, it turns out Pikachu was the partner of Tim’s father, Harry. Harry and Pikachu were investigating something when suddenly Harry went missing, and Pikachu’s memories were erased. Now, our new duo has been on the hunt to track down Harry.

While the main focus of the first game was to locate Harry, the duo were instead thrown into a series of cases involving Pokemon that went berserk thanks to a chemical release. Now, with the upcoming sequel, Tim and Pikachu will continue their hunt to find out what happened to Harry. We also know that this installment will bring out new Pokemon from games that have been released since Detective Pikachu came out into the marketplace.

Again, this installment is slated to launch on October 6, 2023. So, we only have a few days before we dive into this next grand, mysterious adventure. Unfortunately, the first installment is still only available on the Nintendo 3DS platform. Meanwhile, the upcoming sequel will only be accessible through the Nintendo Switch platform. So, if you don’t have access to the first game, you can watch the recap and get everything you need to know before you start the upcoming sequel. With October being rather stacked with games, this might help further buff up your Nintendo Switch collection as we wait for Nintendo to unveil its successor console platform.