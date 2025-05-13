The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Officially Ends New Content Updates

If you were a fan of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game, which was released in 2023, then get ready for some bitter news. Today, Gun Interactive, the publisher behind the title, has taken to the web and revealed that they are not planning any additional content updates for the game. Instead, the last of the content drops have finally come, and focus is being shifted elsewhere.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre had a good run, with some additional content added for players. This is a survival horror game in which players are either survivors trying to escape or members of the cannibalistic family. This game came into fruition after the fiasco that was Friday the 13th: The Game. As mentioned, on the official video game website, it was confirmed that the developers are ending support.

After seeing their vision fully realized, the developers were now moving on. So don’t expect additional DLC, balance updates, or bug fixes once the May patch releases. That said, some additional patches will be released to ensure the game can transition to a peer-to-peer matchmaking setup.

As a result, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is not being delisted. You’ll still be able to purchase a copy of the game for the foreseeable future. The big question so many of us have is what the future might hold for Gun. We know some plans are in place, but Gun Interactive is not ready to reveal what’s coming our way. With the studio being a big horror fan, perhaps we’ll see another new adaptation from an established horror IP.

Again, players can pick up a copy of this survival horror multiplayer game today. You’ll find The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.