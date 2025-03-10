Doom: The Dark Ages Might Not Be The Last Doom Medieval Game

Doom fans are eagerly counting down the days until they get their hands on the next installment. We know that the next game is id Software’s Doom: The Dark Ages. We’re going way back to the medieval ages with this installment, and if it does well, we might end up sticking around this era for a little while.

This upcoming game might throw players back into the origin stories for Doom Slayer, but it won’t end with the character in a coffin. If you recall, Doom 2016 starts up with Doom Slayer in the coffin, leaving us wondering more about his past. While we’re going to get a look at what happened eons ago in this game, it’s not going to end with where Doom 2016 picks up.

During a conversation with the game director, Hugo Martin, PC Gamer learned that this game’s ending wouldn’t put an end to the medieval storyline. Hugo noted that throwing Doom Slayer in the coffin would mean concluding this medieval chapter. While they are not announcing any future Doom games, it seems like there’s a possibility we’ll see a follow-up title.

I mean, that would end the Dark Ages, the medieval chapter of the Doom saga. This is kind of like the Chronicles of the Slayer. So if we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn’t tell any more medieval stories. And I’m not announcing projects or anything other than to just say it’s better to leave it open. We do have a DLC and things like that, so it won’t⁠—I’m not giving away spoilers⁠—but it doesn’t end with him [in the coffin]. – Hugo Martin

However, before then, it was confirmed that DLC was planned for this upcoming game. Details about this DLC are not known quite yet, but at least we know it’s already in the works. Of course, for this base game, we know that the developers looked back at the original 1993 release of Doom to get inspiration.

Likewise, it was unveiled that developers were interested in returning to Doom Slayer’s origins because of the Batman Year One comic book. We’ll get a look at this character during his start of battling against Hell’s army. That is not only interesting purely to learn more about the history of Doom Slayer, but you can also expect a far more brutal game. Developers also revealed that they picked to set the game in medieval times because it opens the book to be far more sinister with their gameplay.

Doom: The Dark Ages is still set to launch on May 15, 2025. When the game is released, it will be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.