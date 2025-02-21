Doom: The Dark Ages Was Set During Medieval Times To Become Even More Sinister

Doom fans, get ready! The next chapter is coming our way in the not-so-distant future now. But as you know, this next chapter that id Software is carefully crafting takes us further back. Set up as a prequel to the 2016 Doom reboot, Doom: The Dark Ages is throwing us into medieval times. If you were wondering why the studio opted to go this far back, it’s simple. Now, they can push the envelope to become even darker and more sinister.

Those of you who want to dawn the Doom Slayer suit and ride into battle with your dragon, it’s coming. The game is set to arrive this May, but it’s all about being even more brutal if you were keen on knowing why the studio decided to go back in time. Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out about the latest issue of Edge magazine, which spoke with game director Hugo Martin.

During their conversation, Hugo noted that going this fantasy medieval route had developers thinking of the more sinister parts of that setting. Essentially, think chains, ropes, spikes, and various torture devices. It’s not a pretty thought, but one that does bode well with the Doom franchise. So, with all this in mind, the developers could get a little more creative.

Part of the reason we chose the fantasy genre is that we could get more dark and sinister with the tool kit. When you think medieval, dark fantasy, you think torture device, ropes, and chains, and spikes. – Hugo Martin

We’ve already seen plenty of weapons that look absolutely killer in various marketing materials for the game. After this game drops, I’m sure there will be a few new favorite weapons from the series from fans. Of course, we also learned not long ago where some of the inspiration came from when deciding where to take the next chapter of the Doom franchise after the release of Doom Eternal.

Apparently, developers looked toward the iconic Batman Year One comic. This comic focused on Batman during his first year as a crime fighter. With that inspiration, the developers looked to deliver a Doom game about the origins of Doom Slayer.

Players interested in this game will have to wait a little while longer. Doom: The Dark Ages will be landing in the marketplace on May 15, 2025. When the game drops, it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.