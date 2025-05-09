Gameranx

Death Stranding 2 Has Officially Gone Gold

Nothing will be pushing this game back.

Kojima Productions has been hard at work on a couple of projects. Their next big release into the marketplace is a follow-up to Death Stranding. We know that the developers are officially crossing the finish line with Death Stranding 2. Taking to X, Kojima Productions has confirmed that Death Stranding 2: On The Beach has reached the fabled gold status milestone.

It’s happening! We’re now confirmed to get Death Stranding 2: On The Beach on June 26, 2025. As mentioned, the Kojima Productions X account posted that we’ll soon get to step into our next journey as the production has gone gold. The post included a celebratory photo of the development team that worked on this game’s production, along with the famed game designer, Hideo Kojima.

If you’re not familiar with what going gold means, we can clarify things. Every development studio strives to reach the gold milestone status with their game projects. It’s essentially reaching a point with a game build that is ready to be manufactured into discs for the general public. So, at this point, discs and packaging are being made before units are shipped out to retailers worldwide.

Of course, that doesn’t mean developers are done. We often see development studios continue working out some last-minute bugs and further optimizing a game for a future update. So there’s always a chance we’ll see an update released shortly after or even on the launch of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Again, we’re not far off from getting our hands on the upcoming installment. If you recall, earlier this week, we reported that Death Stranding 2 was actually planned for a September launch. However, it seemed that fears of a GTA 6 release this fall season prompted developers to readjust the release date.

Again, we can expect the game to launch on June 26, 2025, and to be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 platform.

