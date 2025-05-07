GTA 6 Potentially Responsible For Death Stranding 2 Launch Date

Grand Theft Auto VI is easily one of the most anticipated games in ages. Initially, this was a game we were all waiting for this year. However, it was recently unveiled that the game was pushed out of the calendar year for a launch in May 2026. That likely prompted some developers and publishers to readjust their launch dates. One of those games that might have been affected by GTA 6’s hype is Death Stranding 2.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out about some comments made by famed game designer Hideo Kojima. In a recent Hideo Kojima Radio upload, which Genki_JPN translated, Hideo spoke about the influence GTA 6 has on other development projects. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard publishers and developers move their games around. However, Hideo reaffirmed that publishers are moving release dates around big sellers like Grand Theft Auto VI.

Hideo Kojima says when publishers decide the release date for games like Death Stranding 2 they try avoid big sellers like Grand Theft Auto VI!



"For example some are saying GTA may or may not release in November. As soon as it would be announced for November,…

According to Genki_JPN, Hideo Kojima initially wanted to release Death Stranding 2 in September. However, the launch date was likely moved because of expectations that GTA 6 would be released within the fall season of 2025.

For those who might not be aware, Death Stranding 2: One The Beach is slated to launch on June 26, 2025, exclusively on the PlayStation 5. Of course, now that Grand Theft Auto VI has been pushed into 2026, we can wait and see if things are again moved around.

In other news related to Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games dropped a new trailer while we recently announced the game’s delay. We got a closer look at Vice City and a small breakdown of a few characters we’ll be meeting during the game’s campaign. We’re sure that even more details will emerge from the trailer, highlighting some new, exciting details.