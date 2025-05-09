Hogwarts Legacy On Switch 2 Runs At 1440p When Docked, 1080p On The Go

Maybe there are Switch games we want to see get completely new ports on the Switch 2.

We now have some interesting new details about Hogwarts Legacy on the Switch 2, that can open up new conversations about how third parties should approach the console.

Warner Bros. shared a press release in Japan about Hogwarts Legacy’s new features on the console. It’s a bit strange that this information didn’t get released in the West as well, but we can do machine translation to get this information with some degree of accuracy as well.

With credit to Video Games Chronicle for their report, we did our own machine translation not using Google Translate. We’ll share some key translated passages below directly from 4Gamer:

The Switch 2 version features significantly improved graphics over the Switch version, including DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support, improved lighting and shadow animation quality, anti-aliasing, etc. The game can be played in resolutions up to 1440p in TV mode and 1080p in handheld mode. mode, and 1080p resolution and HDR in handheld mode.

In addition, the frame rate has been improved, and load times have been shortened. The game will also support mouse control with Joy-Con 2.

On the side, this press release came from the game’s Japanese publisher, Sega, and it received a CERO rating of C, meaning it is approved for Japanese consumers aged 15 and above.

The big talking point from this press release is that the game runs at 1440p on the Switch 2, far higher than many gamers, and even some game press, were expecting. This clearly would not have been possible if Warner Bros. made Portkey Games and Avalanche Software port the Switch version instead of building a new version from scratch.

So it’s clear that the Switch 2 is sufficiently different from the Switch that 3rd parties should consider taking a different approach with it as well. It may make more sense to make new ports of high performance 3rd party games on the Switch 2, even for games that already exist on the Switch. As we noted, there’s a well known set of Switch games that clearly aren’t performing up to expectations, even if those expectations are lowered. Darksiders 3, Batman: Arkham Knight, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge are just broken on the Switch.

We think fans would rather get new ports on the Switch 2 knowing they’ll be more in line to what’s on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Subsequently, there are games that are OK on the Switch, but some fans will want to see fresh, and high performing ports on the Switch 2. There’s definitely room for discussion on which games should just get a Switch 2 upgrade, and which games should get a completely different port.