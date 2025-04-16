Mario Kart World Direct Runtime Has Been Confirmed

Nintendo took to the internet earlier this month and finally pulled back the veil for their upcoming Switch 2 console. Since the start of this year, we knew April would be the big month for the Nintendo Switch 2. The official Direct presentation offered a look at the console itself and, of course, the video games that would be coming to it. One of those big title hits that Nintendo is banking on players enjoying is Mario Kart World.

Mario Kart World is set to be the next major mainline installment after the incredibly successful Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That game installment blew Nintendo away with just how many players picked up a copy. Some of Nintendo’s former employees even said that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe release was almost an afterthought for Nintendo. However, as successful as it was, Nintendo might hope that releasing the next major entry alongside Switch 2 will help move units.

In Mario Kart World, players get the same formal setup as in past installments. You’ll still have a wide variety of characters to choose from, a selection of go-karts, and a slew of courses to race on. What makes this game a little more enticing for some is that we have 24 players in a race and an open-world setup.

A special Nintendo Direct is set to take place tomorrow, focusing on the Mario Kart World gameplay experience. Today, thanks to the official stream video, which is now available to sit in and wait for the premiere, we know how long the presentation will last. Players will find the entire video will last approximately 15 minutes. That should flesh out more about the game and its open-world design, along with a few other goodies that Nintendo has kept hidden away for this presentation.

With Nintendo also putting a $80 price tag on this game, it might be a good presentation to help showcase why Nintendo believes it justifies the premium price tag. Players interested in catching the stream live can view it right here, where it will begin at 9 AM ET.