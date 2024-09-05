Fortnite: How to get the Ultra Doom Mythic

Doctor Doom has continuously unleashed devastation on the Fortnite island since the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 4. Now, you can fight back with the most deadly Mythic in Fortnite, Ultra Doom. It’s only available at a specific location on the map and the chances are that it won’t spawn in at all.

The v31.10 patch deployed the first significant update since the launch of Chapter 5 Season 4. Ever since, the Ultra Doom Mythic has been the talk of the town and just one player can own the abilities tied to it.

How to become Doom’s Chosen with the Ultra Doom Mythic in Fortnite

From now until October 5, there’s a small chance for the Isle of Doom to appear in place of Loot Lake Island. When the alternate island is about to spawn, it’ll appear on your screen as a green rift. Expect numerous players trying to get their hands on the Mythic, so prepare to put up a fight on and around the compact island.

To wield the powers of the Ultra Doom Mythic, you must capture the Isle of Doom by standing around the cauldron that replaces the regular Loot Lake Island flag. Once the island is yours, either yourself or a member of your team will be transformed into Doom’s Chosen.

The Ultra Doom Mythic is seriously overpowered, granting the following abilities:

Gain 500 health and 500 shield. Eliminations grant Shield Siphon.

Unleash a multishot with the Arcane Barrage, rip through structures with the Scorch Beam, and charge up the Mystical Gigabomb to toss a large projectile.

Leap into the sky, fire from above, and then launch back down with a Dive Kick.

Unlimited sprint.

If you manage to secure the match victory with this Mythic, you’ll get a special Victory Von Doom screen, replacing the usual Victory Royale notification. On the other hand, if you’re unfortunate enough to be against the Ultra Doom Mythic, your fate has more than likely already been sealed.