Fortnite: How to Unlock the Doctor Doom Skin

Doctor Doom has continuously unleashed devastation on the Fortnite island since the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 4 and you can now play as the main antagonist by unlocking the skin and matching cosmetics.
Battle pass owners are the ones who have the chance to pick up this skin with a special set of challenges that can be found in the Quests tab. The Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks.
More Fortnite guides
Fortnite: How to get the Free Katalina Skin | Fortnite: All Ranked Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Captain America’s Shield | Fortnite: All Mythic Weapon Locations | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to get Dual Micro SMGs | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Boss Locations and Medallion Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Enable Proximity Chat | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Activated Balloons | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Pressure and Trigger Plates | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bus Station | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Rift Shards | Fortnite: How to get Free Fall Guys Pink Plushie Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Earn a Double Elimination | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Reload Bonus Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Where to Find Slurp Cactus and its Function |
How to unlock the Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite
Page 1
To begin earning the Doctor Doom skin and cosmetics, you can begin working through the first page of quests.
- Survive fire damage (4) – 20,000 XP
- Crack opponents’ shields (5) – 20,000 XP
- Hit rocks or stone structures (51) – 20,000 XP
- Damage opponents from beyond 44 meters (200) – 20,000 XP
- Crouch at the memorial statue (1) – 20,000 XP
- Drop War Machine’s Arsenal, Hover Jets, or Auto Turret (1) – 20,000 XP
Page 2
Once you’ve completed the first page, you can begin unlocking the items behind page 2 which features an alternate Doctor Doom style.
- Complete Page 1 Doom Quests
- Open rare chests (5) – 20,000 XP
- Hit players with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets (4) – 20,000 XP
- Place first or second in a match (1) – 20,000 XP
- Claim Captain America’s Shield or Shuri’s Black Panther Claws from eliminated players (1) – 20,000 XP
- Eliminate players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom, or Doom’s Courtyard (10) – 20,000 XP
- Dispose of Followers or Henchmen (5) – 20,000 XP
Here are all the rewards you’ll earn along the way, including the Doctor Doom skin.
- Complete 1 Quest – Doom Loading Screen
- Complete 2 Quests – Doom Cloak Back Bling
- Complete 3 Quests – Glory to Latveria Wrap
- Complete 4 Quests – The Doomblade Pickaxe
- Complete 5 Quests – Fist of Doom Glider
- Complete 6 Quests – Doom Outfit
- Complete 7 Quests – Pandora’s Fist of Doom Glider
- Complete 8 Quests – Latverian Monarch Decor Bundle
- Complete 9 Quests – Pandora Doomblade Pickaxe
- Complete 10 Quests – Doom’s Pandora Cloak
- Complete 11 Quests – Doom’s Domain Emote
- Complete 12 Quests – Pandora’s Armor Doom Outfit
This questline will conclude when Chapter 5 Season 4 ends on November 2, 2024.