Fortnite: How to Unlock the Doctor Doom Skin

Doctor Doom has continuously unleashed devastation on the Fortnite island since the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 4 and you can now play as the main antagonist by unlocking the skin and matching cosmetics.

Battle pass owners are the ones who have the chance to pick up this skin with a special set of challenges that can be found in the Quests tab. The Chapter 5 Season 4 battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks.

How to unlock the Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite

Page 1

To begin earning the Doctor Doom skin and cosmetics, you can begin working through the first page of quests.

Survive fire damage (4) – 20,000 XP

Crack opponents’ shields (5) – 20,000 XP

Hit rocks or stone structures (51) – 20,000 XP

Damage opponents from beyond 44 meters (200) – 20,000 XP

Crouch at the memorial statue (1) – 20,000 XP

Drop War Machine’s Arsenal, Hover Jets, or Auto Turret (1) – 20,000 XP

Page 2

Once you’ve completed the first page, you can begin unlocking the items behind page 2 which features an alternate Doctor Doom style.

Complete Page 1 Doom Quests

Open rare chests (5) – 20,000 XP

Hit players with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets (4) – 20,000 XP

Place first or second in a match (1) – 20,000 XP

Claim Captain America’s Shield or Shuri’s Black Panther Claws from eliminated players (1) – 20,000 XP

Eliminate players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom, or Doom’s Courtyard (10) – 20,000 XP

Dispose of Followers or Henchmen (5) – 20,000 XP

Here are all the rewards you’ll earn along the way, including the Doctor Doom skin.

Complete 1 Quest – Doom Loading Screen

Complete 2 Quests – Doom Cloak Back Bling

Complete 3 Quests – Glory to Latveria Wrap

Complete 4 Quests – The Doomblade Pickaxe

Complete 5 Quests – Fist of Doom Glider

Complete 6 Quests – Doom Outfit

Complete 7 Quests – Pandora’s Fist of Doom Glider

Complete 8 Quests – Latverian Monarch Decor Bundle

Complete 9 Quests – Pandora Doomblade Pickaxe

Complete 10 Quests – Doom’s Pandora Cloak

Complete 11 Quests – Doom’s Domain Emote

Complete 12 Quests – Pandora’s Armor Doom Outfit

This questline will conclude when Chapter 5 Season 4 ends on November 2, 2024.