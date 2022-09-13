Fae Farm Coming to Nintendo Switch This Spring

Fae Farm is an adorable fairy, magic-style version of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing. This game will be coming to Nintendo Switch exclusively this spring, 2023! You can enter the fairytale of your dreams in Fae Farm, a farm simulator RPG offering multiplayer for up to 4 players. You can easily craft items for your house, cultivate, and decorate your shared home. You can use spells to explore the enchanted island called Azoria and meet villagers. You’ll be able to create bonds with the residents, discover all kinds of magic, and embark on many mysterious realms. Also, as the seasons change, you will be able to use all you’ve learned and discover many more things about this while around you.

