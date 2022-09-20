Check Out New Narrative Adventure 1000xRESIST

You can’t beat a gem of an indie game and it looks as though the newly-revealed 1000xRESIST might be just that. Announced today by indie games publisher Fellow Traveller, 1000xRESIST is a new narrative adventure game that’s set to launch next year.

The visually striking title, which is the debut game from Canadian studio Sunset Visitor, will be making its way onto PC and Nintendo Switch at some point in 2023. We’ve been treated to a first look at the mysterious sci-fi narrative adventure today, thanks to a new trailer that reveals some pretty stunning visuals. You can check out the game reveal trailer right here to get a feel for the time-bending sci-fi storyline that awaits in 1000xRESIST.

The story is set in an unknown time period, although the vibe is definitely a futuristic one. Players will find themselves in charge of a clone character named WATCHER living in a complex world where the air is unbreathable. It’s an interesting glimpse into a dystopian future and will certainly appeal to those who enjoy a deeply-layered sci-fi story. As the WATCHER, players will find themselves on the receiving end of the instructions and memories of the last surviving human being, known as the ALLMOTHER. In something of a puzzle-solving mechanic, players will also have the ability to sift and shift their way through time. That’ll probably lead to some impactful choices needing to be made, which will no doubt be rich with consequences too.

A core aspect of the gameplay in 1000xRESIST is the ability to manually shift through the past, present, and future, examining the memories and inherited histories of the ALLMOTHER. With the end goal of this presumably being to unlock the truth of how the player came to be in this weird system of ever-replicating clones, it seems as though 1000xRESIST will have plenty of threads to pull on for those who enjoy complex narrative adventures. Aside from looking gorgeous, the storytelling itself all sounds very deep, complicated, and actually quite compelling.

The project has drawn inspiration from some iconic and notable writers and creators in the gaming and transmedia world. Remy Siu, Founder, CEO & Creative Director of Sunset Visitor explained some of the team’s influences, explaining that they “are a collective of (majority) Asian-Canadian diaspora, and 1000xRESIST draws from our team’s experience as first/second generation immigrants but does so with the freewheeling storytelling of Yoko Taro, Red Candle Games, Satoshi Kon, and even the theatre of Robert Wilson.”

This highly cinematic adventure will be launching on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023, although a more specific release window hasn’t been announced yet. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further news on 1000xRESIST as it gears up for its release next year.

