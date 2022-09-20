First Synopsis of Chainsaw Man Anime Series Revealed

There are many things that can get people excited for a new and upcoming anime. A fancy trailer is a great place to start as it gives fans the chance to see the style and overall feel of the series itself. There are also character sheets that showcase the main crew that viewers will be following in the story itself. Then, there is the synopsis of the anime and some of its episodes. While this may not sound too exciting at first, remember that these synopses are ones that define the series or episodes even more and provide necessary context. For example, let’s look at the first one for Chainsaw Man!

Yes, the Chainsaw Man anime is very nearly here, and there have been plenty of teasers released thus far. But officially, the first synopsis for the show has just come, telling new fans and reminding old readers that the series is about is a young kid and the devil he keeps by his side.

“Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.”

Denji’s life is the pits, and sadly for him, the synopsis notes that things only get worse. The youth is eventually betrayed by those whom he worked for and as a result, he’s killed. But, thanks to Pochita, he gets a second chance at life. They make a deal to let Pochita basically become Denji, and the two merge to form a human man with a devil’s heart. Thus, when Denji lets it rip, he becomes the literal Chainsaw Man, a being with incredible powers and abilities that put them on par with other devils. This includes being able to actually devils from existence after they are eaten. No, really, that’s how this show is going to work–the Devils are loose constructs of real-world items and entities. So if Denji literally eats them–which he does a lot–their construct is wiped from the world as a whole.

This power leads to him getting recruited by an organization of devil hunters, where he meets some very unique characters who may or may not be insane themselves. There’s also a devil that tries to control Denji and his alternate form. The series is sure to be jam-packed with beloved characters and action and is easily the most highly-anticipated series of the coming months.

Aside from recent trailers, the anime has also revealed the voice cast for both the Japanese and English versions of the show. No matter how you want to enjoy it, you’ll be able to when it arrives next month.

Source: ComicBook.com