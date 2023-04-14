Street Fighter 6 Drops New Music Tracks Ahead Of Showcase

With Street Fight 6 set to launch on June 2nd, 2023 fans are eagerly awaiting the game’s launch. The official Street Fighter Twitter account has been helping bring players along with new updates and sneak peeks at content all the way up to release day. Most recently Capcom has released two different musical tracks set to feature for the first time in Street Fighter 6 over on the official Street Fighter Twitter account. One of the tracks acts as a theme for Zangief and the latest music to drop serves as the theme for one of the brand-new additions to the Street Fighter roster Lily. The tracks themselves offer a great sense of familiarity and cohesion with established music in the series while also bringing something new for players to enjoy. If you haven’t heard either of these two tracks yet you can listen to the Lily track below and find the Zangief track right here.

Spirit of the wind. Let yourself become one with it. 🌬️



Lily's Theme from #StreetFighter6 evokes the cheerful feeling of strolling around the Thunderfoot Settlement. pic.twitter.com/yeXYwFij8P — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 11, 2023

As mentioned, Lily is one of the new additions to the Street Fighter roster but actually has a connection to one of the series’ older fighters, T. Hawk. In a PlayStation Blog post, it was noted that Lily is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, a Native American tribe that T. Hawk is originally from. Alongside this, the two characters share some similar moves including the Condor Spire, Condor Dive, and Tomahawk Buster. Unfortunately, T. Hawk is not set to make an appearance in Street Fighter 6.

Fans will be hoping to hear some more news soon about Street Fighter 6 during the game’s showcase on April 20th, 2023. The event itself is set to be streamed on Street Fighter’s Twitch and YouTube accounts. The Street Fighter 6 showcase will be hosted by Lil Wayne and is set to offer “an extended final look” into Street Fighter 6 before the game’s launch according to Capcom. Capcom is promising big news as well as other announcements throughout the 30-minute showcase.

Needless to say, there’s plenty for Street Fighter 6 fans to look forward to in the coming weeks as we edge closer to the game’s full release on June 2nd, 2023. The Street Fighter 6 showcase is set to be held on April 20th, 2023 at 3 PM PT. The full game is set to make its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S on June 2, 2023.