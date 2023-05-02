Rocket League Joining Star Wars Day With Four Droid Inspired Cars

Rocket League can still offer some surprises for new and old fans.

Has it been a hot minute since you last played, much less thought about, Rocket League? It may not be that long before you will be loading up the game again.

For Star Wars day this May 4, 2023, Psyonix will be offering four separate Droid packs, with decals themed around four of the franchise’s most popular droids. The packs can also be purchased together. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, this is the very first time that Psyonix will do a Star Wars collaboration for Rocket League.

R2-D2 and C3PO need no introduction, being the very first Droids introduced in the Star Wars mythos. Built by Anakin Skywalker as a kid, the two would go on to become companions of Anakin’s children, Leia and Luke, and much later, join up with Rey, Finn, and Poe at the tail end of their adventures.

BB-8, in contrast, is Poe Dameron’s companion, who unwittingly becomes the moving force that brings Poe together with Rey and Finn. BB-8 spent many years fighting with Poe, and would go on to become a brave and loyal companion to Rey as well. BB-8 is also one of the most successful toys in the Star Wars franchise.

Finally, K-2SO may be the least known of the droids, but he may possibly be the bravest Droid of them all. K-2SO is an Imperial Droid, but reprogrammed by Cassian Andor to fight for the resistance. Fans have described K-2SO as C3PO’s darker, more somber cousin, and it’s hard to argue with that characterization.

K-2SO’s imposing, tall frame is contrasted with his sarcastic manner, which confounds even his companion Cassian. However, he proves his loyalty to the Rebellion and his bravery when he sacrifices himself to save Cassian and Jyn Erso.

Now that you know why fans care about each Droid, here are the DLC details on each Droid pack:

R2-D2 Pack (800 Credits)

R2-D2 Octane Decal

R2-D2 Wheels

R2-D2 Topper

C-3PO Pack (500 Credits)

C-3PO Fennec Decal

C-3PO Wheels

BB-8 Pack (800 Credits)

BB-8 Takumi Decal

BB-8 Wheels

BB-8 Topper

K-2SO Pack (500 Credits)

K-2SO Dominus Decal

K-2SO Wheels

Star Wars Droid Bundle

R2-D2 Pack

C-3PO Pack

BB-8 Pack

K-2SO Pack

R2-D2 Player Anthem

‘Droid’ Player Title

Star Wars Droid + Car Bundle

Star Wars Droid Bundle

Gold Fennec

Black Dominus

Cobalt Octane

Orange Takumi

Rocket League is that odd case of a successful online multiplayer game, that happens to not be a shooter, battle royale, or offering a battle pass. While the monetization model itself has moved in and out of free-to-play and back again through the years, developer Psyonix has kept a loyal fanbase by doing good by their users, including offering refunds at the point they went back to free-to-play.

While they have been keeping a low profile as of late, this new Droids bundle indicates that Rocket League is far from done bringing new content for fans.

Rocket League is available free-to-play on Windows via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.