The Lara Croft Collection Receives ESRB Rating For Nintendo Switch

A new rating has emerged for The Lara Croft Collection from the ESRB, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

The ESRB rating description lays it all out:

“This is a collection of two action-adventure games in which players help Lara Croft and her allies search for artifacts to stop ancient gods from destroying the world. From a 3/4-overhead perspective, players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (e.g., dinosaurs, giant scarabs, stone demons). Players use spears, pistols, machine guns, and rifles to defeat enemy forces in fast-paced combat. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and screen-shaking effects. Some creatures break apart into pieces and/or emit splashes of yellow liquid when hit. Red blood is depicted in a handful of instances: large stains appearing as a creature is crushed between spiked rollers; a book page stained with blood drops. The word “bastard” is heard in the game.”

This collection is rate a very tame T for Teen.

Based on the description, there can be no mistake that this is a collection of Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Both Lara Croft games were conceived of as spinoff games that explored new ideas for Crystal Dynamics to play around with, while another Tomb Raider project was in the works – namely, the 2013 reboot.

These games feature an isometric perspective, falling just a few steps short of being a twin stick shooter. In lieu of that, they feature a combination of puzzle and action gameplay, as well as the introduction of cooperative multiplayer.

Truthfully, these games received fair to average reviews. While the fans who played them do like them, they are clearly less ambitious than the fully 3D Tomb Raider games that fans are used to.

Interestingly enough, Feral Interactive sent this collection to the ESRB for rating. The reason that’s interesting is Feral is one of that select group of game studios that’s made it a specialty of porting video games to the Nintendo Switch.

Feral Interactive’s work in this regard is impressive, as they are the studio that ported Grid Autosport and Alien: Isolation to the Nintendo Switch. While some would deride them for being older games, these ports turned out so well that they are considered some of the best third party games available on the Nintendo Switch.

At the very least, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris should not be too technically challenging to port compared to Feral’s prior work. They will also be bringing the games to a platform that is well suited to both local and online multiplayer. Not for nothing, but these will be the first Tomb Raider games on the Nintendo Switch.

