Splatoon 3’s Latest Update Prepares It For The Legend Of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (No, Really)

It's been a while since Splatoon hosted one of this cross promotion Splatfests, so this one might be huge.

Splatoon 3’s latest update is live, arriving in time for the pending release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As reported by Comic Book, the update now brings the game up to version 3.1.1. You can read the patch notes for this update below:

Changes to Splatfests

Data relating to future Splatfests has been added.

Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.

In addition to adding data relating to future Splatfests, we released this update to adjust how stages look during Splatfests. Please note that we plan on making further changes to ink coloring when using Color Lock in the next update.

The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players who Super Jumped to a player who was using a Zipcaster would sometimes land in an unintended location.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the game to crash at the start of a special wave in rare cases.

Fixes to Splatfests

Fixed an issue where the music and performances in Splatsville and Inkopolis during a Splatfest would become out of sync if the main menu was open for a long time.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where edits to a player’s locker would be canceled if the player was editing during a schedule transition.

Note: Compatible with Ver. 3.1.0 battle replays. Not compatible with Ver. 3.0.1 or earlier battle replays.

Of course, if you’re a Nintendo fan, you probably already knew this was coming. We also reported on the Zelda themed Splatfest two weeks ago. For this Splatfest, players are tasked to choose which Triforce they would choose, and as you may know, each Triforce has a matching character.

The Triforce of Power is all about Ganon, the Triforce of Wisdom represents Princess Zelda, and the Triforce of Courage represents the hero of Hyrule, Link.

The Splatfest will go live from May 5, 2023, 5 PM PDT, to May 7, 2023. We probably forgot it, but it’s typical of Splatoon to cross promote upcoming Nintendo games with Splatfests, in the same way that Super Smash Bros Ultimate would also have themed timed events in connection to upcoming game releases.

Given how long it’s been for such an event, Nintendo likely expects to see a lot more engagement for this Splatfest than it’s seen recently.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Of course, Splatoon 3 is also a Nintendo Switch exclusive.