Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How To Beat Jenova Emergent | Ch. 5 Boss

Take down the terror from outer space. Jenova is back for Round 2.

Jenova makes a big splash on the Shinra-8 cruise ship in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The short boat sequence from the original FF7 gets a total overhaul and an impressive new boss. Down below you’ll battle mutated robed men before facing off against Jenova herself. This monstrous reincarnation is the stuff of nightmares, but don’t let her frightening appearance freak you out. This Jenova can be beaten — and here’s a few tips to help you overcome the odds.

Boss: Jenova Emergent

Weakness : N/A

: N/A Inflicted enough damage will pressure it, at which point certain portions of its body will become vulnerable to attack. Destroying these discrete parts will significantly fill the stagger gauge.

The enormous Jenova Emergent begins the fight unable to move and hanging from the ceiling of her arena. She has no weaknesses, but physical damage works well against her. Dealing enough damage will pressure her and make her head become a target. Target the head with powerful attacks like Braver to shatter it quickly.

Defeating the head will almost completely fill her stagger meter. To deal more damage, use Unbridled Strength twice with Tifa before staggering the boss. Once she is staggered, use both charged combo finishers with [Triangle] to increase the damage bonus. You can push the stagger bonus to +200% damage or more with Tifa.

Once Jenova recovers from stagger, she’ll rip herself free and begin Phase 2. Now she walks around, unleashing magic attacks and physically attacking with her new appendages. She unleashes deadly gas to fill the area around her and swings her whip-like tentacles.

Barret is very useful in this fight. Use Bonus Round to deal extra Stagger damage, then attack with Focus Shot or Maximum Fury. Like the first phase, Phase 2 is pressured after dealing enough damage. When she is pressured, her Head and Left Shoulder can be targeted. This time, they’re more difficult to cripple without long-range attacks. Barret makes taking out the extra parts easier.