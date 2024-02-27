Helldivers II: How to Play Missions Solo

Though Helldivers II is designed with cooperative play in mind, that doesn't mean that you can't roll solo if you want to.

When you purchase a game that’s designed with multiplayer in mind, it might seem a bit strange to try and tackle it by yourself. However, in this interstellar sequel, the learning curve can be a bit high, especially at first. Other players may expect you to know what you’re doing immediately, even if this is your first mission and you’ve never played the first game.

For this reason and others, some players might decide that they want to play the game by themselves for a time while they get their bearings. If that sounds like you, read on to find out all of the details for how to play Helldivers II all by your lonesome.

Other Helldivers II Guides:

How to Unlock New Weapons and Other Perks – How to Level Up Quickly – How to Join or Host a Public Game – How to Get Super Credits For Free – How to Destroy Fuel Silos

How to Play Solo Missions in Helldivers II

The point of a game like this is that it’s meant to be played cooperatively with friends or strangers. Still, if you’ve decided you’d rather tackle things alone for a bit, you can do so with relative ease. Start by opening up your Settings and then select your Gameplay Settings, which will be at the top of the list.

The first option on the list is Matchmaking Privacy. If you’re getting people joining your games whether you like it or not, it’s likely that this setting is currently marked as Public. In order to play solo and take on the hordes of bugs and robots by yourself, you’re going to want to switch that setting to Friends Only.

While that might not exactly sound like Solo play, it’s the closest thing that you’re going to get to it in Helldivers II. With this quick Settings change, all you need to do is nothing. If you don’t invite any friends to join your game, then you’ll be playing by yourself for every mission that you’re able to tackle alone.

Of course, that comes with a short list of caveats. First of all, obviously, the game is going to be a lot harder, so you may want to lower the difficulty to compensate (difficulty is listed at the bottom of the screen during mission selection). The second and much more egregious problem is that playing by yourself will lock you out of certain mission types.

This is because some missions can only be tackled with a certain amount of players. Still, if you’re dead set on playing Solo for a while, it’s a great way to learn the mechanics of this squad shooter without the pressure of being occasionally kicked from a game or upsetting your new teammates. Either way, you plunked down the dough, so it’s up to you to decide how you want to play the game.