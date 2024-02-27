Helldivers II: How to Destroy Fuel Silos

It won't be long in Helldivers II before you find yourself in mission where the objective is to destroy a fuel silo. Here's how you do it.

As you make your way through Helldivers II, you’ll begin to notice that there’s a lot of variety in terms of the game’s mission objectives. If you happen to be tackling automaton-related missions, in particular, you may have found yourself in a position where you need to destroy some fuel silos in order to complete your mission.

Unfortunately, it’s not super clear how to go about doing this. Furthermore, while you’re trying to figure it out, you can’t pause properly and will continue to be attacked by swarms of robots. Fear not, though. Whether you’re on a mission right now frantically Googling what to do or you’ve already failed a mission and are looking for answers, we’ve got all of the information you need on how to destroy fuel silos… for democracy!

Other Helldivers II Guides:

How to Unlock New Weapons and Other Perks – How to Level Up Quickly – How to Join or Host a Public Game – How to Get Super Credits For Free

How to Destroy Fuel Silos in Helldivers II

The reason why it’s a bit difficult to figure out how to destroy fuel silos is that you have to use your stratagem menu in order to do it. What makes this task even tougher to crack is that the stratagem only appears when you’re near one of the silos that you need to destroy.

Once you’ve got some breathing room to explore, what you want to do is seek out one of the huge metal silos (cylindrical buildings with glowing red lights). Head toward one of them, and as soon as you get close enough, a new mission-specific stratagem will appear in the list in the top left corner of the screen.

It will be labeled as a Hellbomb and can be activated by inputting a series of directional buttons, just like with any other stratagem in the game. Of course, nothing in this cooperative squad shooter is quite that easy. Once the drop is completed, you’ll have to approach the bomb and input another series of directional commands so that you can arm the explosive for detonation.

This may involve wiping out any enemies coming your way, as you will have to restart the input if you are attacked. Once you’ve completed the input, however, it’s time to get out of there as quickly as possible. Don’t worry about fighting enemies once the bomb is armed; just book it out of there as fast as you can.

Once you’ve reached a safe distance, you can witness the explosive glory of the Hellbomb for yourself. After the fireworks, you can continue on to additional silos as needed to complete the mission, and then you’ll be free to exfiltrate and collect your rewards. Enjoy the KABOOMS, you’ve earned ’em.