Helldivers II: How to Get Super Credits For Free

You might find yourself itching to get some of that fancy equipment in Helldivers II without forking over your hard-earned dough.

When it comes to squad-based shooters or free-to-play games, you can generally count on there being premium paid content for players to fawn over. While Helldivers II isn’t free-to-play, being that there are two versions of the game and they both cost real money, it does offer a hefty amount of options for cosmetic character changes and upgrades.

Unfortunately, most of them are either locked behind War Bonds or Super Credits. As you play through the game, you’ll notice that you’re accumulating War Bonds simply by completing missions, but you may find that your Super Credit stash is barely going up at all. That’s because, most of the time, you need to engage with an optional aspect of this space-faring sequel in order to get them.

How to Get Free Super Credits in Helldivers II

Though you can obviously spend real money to get Super Credits in the Helldivers sequel, we assume that if you’re here, that’s not what you’re looking to do. For this reason, you’re going to have to engage with the War Bonds program in order to gain access to Super Credits without spending any of your real money.

The War Bonds system is basically the Helldivers II version of a Battle Pass. As you play through missions, explore optional areas, complete objectives, and exfiltrate the hot zones on various planets, you’ll notice that the amount of tiny gold medallions in the top right corner of the screen will begin stacking up.

You can use these to access the tiered War Bonds system and begin unlocking new weapons, cosmetics, and other perks. In fact, we laid out in detail how to do so in another link that you can find in our Guides coverage above. So, how does this help you to get Super Credits?

Well, though the system is tiered off (you have to spend a certain amount of War Bonds to access each additional level of the catalog), occasionally, you’ll see that you can spend War Bonds to gain 50, 100, or some other amount of Super Credits.

Though amounts like these are unlikely to set your world on fire with excitement, they are substantial enough that if you save 200 or more up, you can slowly begin to buy yourself a new helmet, armor set, cape, or player card. In essence, this will allow you to look like a premium player without having to spend any real money.

I mean, let’s be real. Just because you don’t want to plunk down cash to get a cosmetic upgrade after you’ve already ponied up the dough for the game, that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t take the content if it was free. With this strategy, your coveted items will eventually become just that. So, start tackling those missions, check every optional area you find, and get started with making your Helldivers II character as cool-looking as possible.